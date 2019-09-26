Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers, LLC Named Ambulatory Surgery Center of the Year for a Second Time

MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers, LLC ("MPSC") announced it was honored with two awards at the California Ambulatory Surgery Association's (CASA) 2019 Annual Conference. MPSC was selected as the 2019 ASC of the Year and received the Award for ASC Excellence in Advocacy. MPSC is the first multiple- year winner, having previously received the award in 2017. There are over 800 ASCs in California, and ASC of the Year is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon an ASC.

MPSC was celebrated for demonstrating industry best practices in five areas: Quality; Education; Community Service ; Membership; and Advocacy. MPSC was cited by CASA for its excellence in transparent pricing, surgical outcomes, leadership in successfully performing complex surgeries in an outpatient facility, commitment to charity, care, and service to its local community.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by our peers as the ASC of The Year in 2019," stated Tom Wilson, CEO of MPSC. "We are committed to continuing our efforts to be innovators in healthcare, focused on our patients, achieving the best outcomes possible, and always transparent with pricing."

MPSC has a rich tradition of delivering outstanding service to the community. In 2018, MPSC performed nearly 17,000 surgeries with a complication rate (infections and/or readmissions) of less than one half of one percent. MPSC is a leader in bundling surgical cases into one all-inclusive predetermined price, enabling the patient to make an informed decision when choosing surgical services. MPSC routinely performs total joint replacement, spine surgery, hysterectomy, breast reconstruction and thyroidectomy surgery in its facilities. MPSC serves all members of its community with 17% and 45% of its patients, respectively, being Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries.

About MPSC

Founded in 1982, Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers, LLC is the largest locally-owned and managed ASC in California and among the largest in the U.S. MPSC and its surgeons are recognized leaders in outpatient surgical care as measured by the high demand for its services, extremely low infection rates, 99% patient satisfaction scores, and affordable, transparent pricing. MPSC was AMONG the first ASCs in the nation to execute an all-inclusive bundled payment program for surgical services and is known for performing complex surgery in the outpatient setting. Today, MPSC's Bundled Payment Program includes over 90 surgical procedures.

