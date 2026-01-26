MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nami, the highly anticipated addition to Monterey's dynamic culinary scene, is proud to announce its official Grand Opening on February 4th. Building upon a legacy of over three decades in its prominent downtown location—formerly known as Cibo—the establishment is evolving its identity to offer an innovative steak and seafood Asian fusion experience. This transformation honors the venue's deep Italian roots while embracing a unique, authentic new direction tailored for modern palates and the coastal charm of the Monterey Peninsula.

Nami Monterey’s Culinary Landmark Reimagined: Nami Announces Grand Opening on February 4th

The decision to transition from Cibo to Nami was driven by a commitment to culinary excellence and an eagerness to provide a fresh, elevated, yet warm and inviting dining experience. Nami remains dedicated to maintaining the traditional role the location has played for generations: a cherished gathering place for the Monterey community. The new menu balances high-quality, sustainably sourced steak and seafood with nuanced, authentic Asian flavors, all served in a casual, upscale atmosphere.

In addition to the refined dining experience, the venue will continue its tradition as a premier social destination with the Nami Lounge, featuring live local DJs every Friday and Saturday night from 9:30 PM to 2:00 AM.

As the team finalizes the new menu and dining space, the focus remains on ensuring every guest feels welcomed and every meal feels like a special occasion. Nami looks forward to serving the Monterey community for many years to come, bringing people together over exceptional food and vibrant entertainment.

For more information about the restaurant's story, vision, and opening details, please visit the official website at namimonterey.com .

About Nami

Nami is an elevated casual dining establishment located in Monterey, California, specializing in a unique steak and seafood Asian fusion concept. Built within a location that boasts over 30 years of culinary history, Nami is dedicated to providing an authentic, high-quality, and inventive dining experience rooted in coastal charm and culinary excellence.

Contact Information

Name: Crystal Andino

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 831-246-8381

SOURCE Nami