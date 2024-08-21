Monterey's Only Beachfront Property, Monterey Beach Hotel, is Now Open Following a Complete Transformation

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendant Capital Partners , a leading real estate investment and operating company, together with global hotel management firm Highgate and global investment manager Centerbridge Partners , debuts Monterey Beach Hotel , a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel, which re-opens today after a significant renovation and rebranding effort worthy of its iconic stature. The only beachfront hotel along the Monterey Peninsula, the property embraces the region's natural beauty and cultural richness, with 192 guest rooms including four suites, versatile meeting and events spaces, reinvented culinary venues, and more.

Monterey Beach Hotel Beachfront Exterior. Photo Credit: Ron Starr. Monterey Beach Hotel Lobby Lounge. Photo Credit: Ron Starr.

Monterey Beach Hotel is located moments away from downtown Monterey and directly along the iconic Highway 1. An anchor of Monterey hospitality, the property collaborates with local artisans and personalities to infuse the entire guest experience with enriching moments of local culture. Spearheading the hotel's design transformation is LA-based Indidesign , with project management by LUCID, Highgate's in-house Design & Construction Studio. Indidesign encapsulated quintessential California living through its curation of bespoke furnishings and integration of natural materials to foster a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, showcasing the spectacular ocean views upon arrival.

"Monterey Beach Hotel embodies the essence of the Monterey Peninsula and is a reflection of the quintessential central California coastal experience, which we sought to honor as part of a dramatic renovation of this truly one-of-a-kind property," stated Alex Halpern, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ascendant. "With its modern interiors, enhanced dining and drinking offerings, and dynamic spaces for gatherings of every kind, the hotel pays homage to a convergence of the ocean, nature, and the vibrant mosaic of the community that defines Monterey's charm. We are excited to reintroduce this iconic property with an entirely new aesthetic and elevated experiences that reflect an incomparable sense of place along a truly special stretch of the coast."

Monterey Beach Hotel's three distinct culinary and cocktail venues – Lobby Lounge, The Lantern Room, and Tidewater – offer unique, chef-driven interpretations of central California coast flavors. With direction from Resident Culinary Advisor Paul Corsentino, execution by longtime Executive Chef Jose Velasquez, and an elevated wine program in partnership with local winemaker Ian Brand of I. Brand & Family winery, guests can savor the best of Monterey County, from all-day dining to twilight cocktails at Tidewater's beachside venue. The food and beverage offerings celebrate the hotel's commitment to community through many local purveyor partnerships and sustainable, organic practices.

The hotel features top-tier amenities that extend beyond its private beach and once-in-a-coastline views. From a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, to Scandinavian-inspired contrast therapy with barrel saunas and ice baths (debuting this fall) and complementary e-bikes, Monterey Beach Hotel is a haven for wellness aficionados and outdoor enthusiasts alike. With over 7,500 sq. ft. of versatile meeting and event space and 32,500 sq. ft. of private beach access, Monterey Beach Hotel caters to various occasions, from beachside weddings and large-scale corporate gatherings to hotel buyouts and intimate executive retreats.

"We are excited to start making our mark and welcoming new travelers and community members alike to Monterey Beach Hotel; our property truly stands out, with a reimagined hotel experience, premium dining offerings, and best-in-class hospitality style," said Nathan Hanner, General Manager.

Reservations for the all-new Monterey Beach Hotel are now open, with rates starting at $350 per night. The Lantern Room's reservations are also now open via OpenTable for guests and the public to enjoy breakfast from 7am-11am daily and dinner from 5pm-10pm daily. To learn more, please visit Montereybeach.com or follow along @MontereyBeachHotel and @DineatLanternRoom on Instagram.

ABOUT ASCENDANT CAPITAL PARTNERS

Ascendant is a vertically integrated real estate investment and operating vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Dallas and regional teams throughout the country. Ascendant has full discretion over commingled institutional funds and an investment focus on the hospitality and residential sectors, and has invested more than $1bn of equity capital commitments since the Firm's founding in 2019. For more information visit www.ascendantcapital.com .

ABOUT CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines — Private Equity, Private Credit and Real Estate — in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and, as of December 31, 2023, has approximately $38 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit https://www.centerbridge.com/ | LinkedIn .

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive out performance and maximize asset value. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikiki, London and Lisbon. For more information visit www.highgate.com .

