Monteris Medical Announces Market Release of NeuroBlate NB3 FullFire 1.6mm Laser Probe, Smallest Commercially Available Laser Probe for Use in the Brain

New probe facilitates ablation of a full range of oncology and epilepsy targets, including in pediatrics, leveraging the company's advanced laser and cooling technologies to achieve wide range of ablation sizes and trajectory lengths

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteris Medical, the leader in image guided laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT), announced today the commercial release of its NeuroBlate® NB3™ FullFire® 1.6mm laser probe, the company's latest product line innovation for use with their market-leading NeuroBlate System. The NB3 laser probe, featuring the NeuroBlate System's patented cooling technology and incorporating the latest advancements in laser fiber technology, is the smallest laser probe commercially available for use in the brain. The new NB3 probe is available in a single adjustable length, continuing Monteris' established advantage of allowing all laser probes to be used in multi-trajectory procedures while offering intraoperative convenience to neurosurgeon users. Additionally, the single NB3 probe device delivers economic value to hospitals and streamlined inventory management with one product.

The NB3 laser probe received FDA 510(k) clearance in December 2023 and has been in limited market release since February 2024 in leading institutions across the United States. Surgeons participating in the initial launch phase used the probe across a comprehensive set of workflows, lesion types, sizes, locations, target depths and patient profiles. Lesion types include primary tumors, progressive metastatic lesions, radiation necrosis and epileptogenic foci in both adult and pediatric patients. Lesion sizes ablated during limited market release have ranged from less than 10mm in diameter to nearly 30mm in diameter and have included deep-seated targets and multiple trajectory procedures.

The NB3 laser probe is designed to be used at varying power settings ranging from six to 12 watts and is therefore engineered to deliver small to large ablations, with some physicians experiencing shorter ablation times.

Monteris will feature the NB3 laser probe and forthcoming advanced thermography for the NeuroBlate System at the upcoming American Academy of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) annual meeting in Chicago, May 3-6, 2024, at the McCormick Place North Building in Booth 854. NB3 will also be highlighted in the AANS "Breakfast Bites" Educational Symposium on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 a.m.

"We are thrilled to bring the highly anticipated NB3 laser probe to our neurosurgeons and hospital system customers for use across a broad spectrum of patient needs, including the pediatric LITT population," said Martin J. Emerson, president and chief executive officer of Monteris. "NB3, used in combination with Monteris' best-in-class NeuroBlate software and robotics, provides our neurosurgeon users the precision and flexibility they demand for their patients. We expect the forward-thinking engineering incorporated into NB3 will become the platform for our future probe designs. In addition, our near-term cadence of new software releases will put even greater options in the hands of our neurosurgeon customers."

About Monteris and the NeuroBlate System

Monteris Medical is a privately held company that develops and markets innovative MR-guided ablation systems to perform minimally invasive, robotically controlled brain surgery, commonly referred to as laser ablation, LITT (Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy) or SLA (Stereotactic Laser Ablation). The Monteris NeuroBlate System is the only minimally invasive system that enables a robotic interface for the precise and safe delivery of laser energy. The Monteris Medical NeuroBlate System is a neurosurgical tool and is intended for ablating intracranial soft tissue, including brain structures such as brain tumors, radiation necrosis, and epileptic foci (as identified by non-invasive and invasive neurodiagnostic testing, including imaging). For more information, visit monteris.com.

