Monteris Medical Leads Effort to Secure TRICARE Coverage for Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT) for Military Members

Policy change opens access to minimally invasive neurosurgery for more than nine million in the U.S. armed forces and their families

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteris Medical, the leader in minimally invasive neurosurgical technology with its NeuroBlate® System, proudly announces that TRICARE, the uniformed services healthcare program, now provides coverage for laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) for U.S. military members and their families. This milestone ensures TRICARE members have access to a proven, minimally invasive surgical option for those facing complex brain conditions, including primary and metastatic brain tumors, radiation necrosis and drug-resistant epilepsy.

This achievement follows a comprehensive advocacy effort led by Monteris Medical in collaboration with a consortium of more than 30 military and veteran service organizations representing over nine million members. Together, these efforts urged the Defense Health Agency to align TRICARE policy with Medicare and leading commercial insurers and highlighted the clinical evidence-based benefits and cost-effectiveness of LITT.

U.S. Representative Gen. Jack Berger (R-MI), who championed the coverage policy change, praised the collaboration.

"Military members, veterans and their families place their trust in the healthcare system during some of the most difficult moments of their lives – and they deserve access to leading-edge medical technology when they need it the most," said Rep. Bergman. "Our military families deserve the best care available, and that includes access to minimally invasive brain surgery. This decision is a win for military medicine and a testament to what we can achieve when we put those serving our country first."

LITT is a state-of-the-art, magnetic resonance (MR)-guided procedure that uses laser energy to ablate abnormal brain tissue through a small incision. Monteris Medical's NeuroBlate System is the only LITT system with a robotic platform and next-level surgical visualization of brain lesions, offering neurosurgeons exceptional precision and control. NeuroBlate evidence shows patient benefits include short hospitalization and quick recovery, low complications and outcomes equivalent to traditional resection – without the invasiveness and associated risks of open surgery.

"Laser ablation with NeuroBlate is a transformative option for patients with serious neurological conditions," said Martin J. Emerson, president and chief executive officer of Monteris Medical. "We are honored to have worked alongside the military advocacy community and U.S. policymakers to ensure our nation's military and their families have access to this life-changing technology. This decision reflects a shared commitment to advancing care and honoring our service members."

For more information about the NeuroBlate System, visit monteris.com.

About Monteris and the NeuroBlate® System

Monteris Medical develops and markets innovative, MR‑guided laser ablation systems that enable minimally invasive, robotically controlled brain surgery - often referred to as laser ablation, LITT (laser interstitial thermal therapy) or SLA (stereotactic laser ablation). The company's NeuroBlate System is designed for adults and children aged two and older and uses laser technology to precisely destroy abnormal brain tissue, including certain brain tumors and specific areas of the brain that cause seizures due to epilepsy. NeuroBlate is the only LITT platform with a robotic interface that supports the targeted, safe delivery of laser energy and is supported by published prospective clinical data. Multicenter studies on NeuroBlate show that patients typically experience short hospital stays, low rates of complications, improved quality of life and outcomes comparable to open surgical resection.

