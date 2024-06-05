MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 IN NORTHERN GENESIS ACQUISITION CORP. N/K/A THE LION ELECTRIC COMPANY (NYSE: LEV) TO ACT NOW

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for Southern District of New York, case no. 1:24-cv-02155, on behalf of former shareholders of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., ("Genesis " or the "Company") (NYSE: NGA) who have been harmed by Genesis and its board of directors' (the "Board") for alleged violations of Sections 14(a), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the 2021 de-SPAC transaction ("Merger") between NGA and The Lion Electric Company ("Lion Electric") (the "Federal Class Action").

Under the terms of the Merger, each share of NGA common stock was converted into one share of Lion Electric. The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021, provided NGA stockholders with materially misleading and incomplete information in violation of Sections 10(b), 14(a), and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The Merger was completed on May 6, 2021.

Mr. Juan Monteverde is available to personally discuss this case with you, and if you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must seek lead appointment in the Federal Class Action no later than June 10, 2024 . Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/northern-genesis-acquisition-corporation/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 and 2018 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

