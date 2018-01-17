Monteverde & Associates PC Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Aetna, Inc In The District Of Connecticut

Under the terms of the agreement, each stock of Aetna's public common stockholders will be converted into the right to receive (i) 0.8378 (the "Exchange Ratio") fully paid and non-assessable shares of CVS Common Stock (the "Share Consideration") and (ii) $145.00 in cash without interest thereon (the "Cash Consideration" and, together with the Share Consideration, the "Merger Consideration"), which would value Aetna at approximately $207.94 per share. The Proposed Transaction is valued at approximately $77 billion. The complaint alleges that S-4 contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) financial projections for the Company; (ii) the valuation analyses performed by the Company's financial advisor, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC ("Lazard"), in support of its fairness opinions; (iii) the terms and details surrounding any alternative indications of interest in the Company solicited or received from other company; and (iv) the actual Merger Consideration.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

