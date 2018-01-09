Monteverde & Associates PC Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Repros Therapeutics Inc. In The Southern District Of Texas Houston Division

Under the terms of the agreement, Repros stockholders are only anticipated to receive $0.67 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Repros. The complaint alleges that this offer is inadequate and alleges that the Schedule 14D-9 Solicitation/Recommendation Statement (the "Recommendation Statement") provides materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company's financials and the transaction, in violation of Sections 14(d)(4), 14(e), and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. In particular, the 14D-9 contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) financial projections for the Company; and (ii) the valuation analyses performed by the Company's financial advisor, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated ("Stifel"), in support of their fairness opinions.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Click here for more information: www.monteverdelaw.com/investigations/m-a/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm committed that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates PC lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2017 Monteverde & Associates PC. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monteverde--associates-pc-files-class-action-lawsuit-on-behalf-of-shareholders-of-repros-therapeutics-inc-in-the-southern-district-of-texas-houston-division-300580173.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Related Links

http://www.monteverdelaw.com

