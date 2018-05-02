Monteverde & Associates PC Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Unitholders Of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. In The Northern District Of Ohio

Under the terms of the merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement Sibelco will own, directly or indirectly, approximately 65% of the shares of combined company common stock and Fairmount stockholders, including holders of certain Fairmount equity awards, immediately prior to the effective time will own the remaining approximately 35% of the outstanding shares. The complaint alleges that the Board authorized the filing of a materially incomplete and misleading Registration Statement on form S-4/A (the "Proxy") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. In particular, the Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) financial projections for both companies; (ii) the valuation analyses performed by Fairmount's financial advisor, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC ("Wells Fargo"), in support of its fairness opinion; (iii) information relating to the Background of the Merger; and (iv) potential conflicts of interest faced by the Wells Fargo.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

