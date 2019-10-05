Monteverde & Associates PC Has Filed A Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc In The Southern District Of New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed an amended complaint lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Case No. 1:19-cv-08528, on behalf of public common shareholders of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc., ("Wesco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WAIR) who held Wesco securities as of the record date on September 9, 2019 (the "Class Period"), and have been harmed by Wesco's and its board of directors' (the "Board) alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in regarding its acquisition by indirect subsidiaries of funds managed and advised by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC ("Platinum").

Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Wesco common stock will be converted into the right to receive $11.05 in cash. The complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration is inadequate and that the Proxy Statement provided shareholders with materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company's financials and the Merger, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. In particular, the complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement contained materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) the sales process leading up to the Proposed Transaction; (ii) the valuation analyses performed by Wesco's financial advisors, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC ("Morgan Stanley") and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC ("J.P. Morgan") regarding the Proposed Transaction; and (iii) the nature of the work Morgan Stanley provided Platinum and its affiliates in the two years prior to the date of its fairness opinion for Wesco. The special meeting of Wesco stockholders to vote on the Merger will be October 24, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 4, 2019. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc. It is free and three is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017- 2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017- 2019 Top Rated Lawyer.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Related Links

https://www.monteverdelaw.com

