Monteverde & Associates PC, Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, and Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of All Owners of Greenlight Biosciences Holdings, PBC Common Stock

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TO: ALL RECORD HOLDERS AND ALL BENEFICIAL HOLDERS OF GREENLIGHT BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, PBC ("GREENLIGHT" OR THE "COMPANY") COMMON STOCK WHO HELD SUCH STOCK AT ANY TIME DURING THE PENDENCY OF THE TENDER OFFER INVOLVING GREENLIGHT AND FALL LINE CAPITAL, LLC ("FALL LINE") (FROM JUNE 21, 2023 THROUGH JULY 20, 2023) AND HAD THEIR SHARES EXCHANGED FOR $0.30 PER SHARE IN CONNECTION WITH THE CLOSING OF THE MERGER (ON JULY 24, 2023)

The purpose of this notice (the " Summary Notice ") is to inform you of: (i) the class action lawsuit captioned In re GreenLight Bio Merger Stockholder Litigation, pending in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the " Court ") with Lead Civil Action Number 2024-1020-KSJM (the " Action "); (ii) the proposed settlement of this Action between Plaintiffs and Defendants for $2 million (the " Settlement "); and (iii) the hearing to be held by the Court in connection with the proposed Settlement. The hearing will be held in the Court, Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, or remotely by Zoom (in the discretion of the Court), on June 29, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. (the " Settlement Hearing ") for the purposes of determining, among other things: (a) whether the Action may be finally maintained as a non-opt out class action and whether the Class should be finally certified, for purposes of the Settlement, pursuant to Court of Chancery Rules 23(a), 23(b)(1), and 23(b)(2); (b) determine whether Plaintiffs may be finally appointed as representatives for the Class and Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel finally appointed as counsel for the Class, and whether Plaintiffs and Co-Lead Counsel have adequately represented the interests of the Class in the Action; (c) whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Class, and should be approved by the Court; (d) whether the Order and Final Judgment should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice as against Defendants and releasing all Plaintiffs' Released Claims against Defendants and all Released Defendants' Persons; (e) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation of the Net Settlement Fund is fair and reasonable, and should therefore be approved; and (f) whether the application by Co-Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses and any incentive award should be approved; and (g) hear and rule on any objections to the Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or to the application by Co-Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses.1

IF YOU HELD GREENLIGHT COMMON STOCK AT ANY TIME DURING THE PENDENCY OF THE TENDER OFFER INVOLVING GREENLIGHT AND FALL LINE (FROM JUNE 21, 2023 THROUGH JULY 20, 2023) AND HAD YOUR SHARES EXCHANGED FOR $0.30 PER SHARE IN CONNECTION WITH THE CLOSING OF THE MERGER (ON JULY 24, 2023), YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION, INCLUDING THE RELEASE AND EXTINGUISHMENT OF CLAIMS YOU MAY POSSESS RELATING TO YOUR HOLDING(S) OF GREENLIGHT COMMON STOCK DURING THE CLASS PERIOD. If you have not received the Notice of Pendency of Stockholder Class Action and Proposed Settlement, Settlement Hearing, and Right to Appear (" Notice ") and the Proof of Claim and Release form, you may obtain copies by writing to In re GreenLight Bio Merger Stockholder Litigation, RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, P.O. Box 59479, Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479, or [email protected], by telephone at 1-866-742-4955, or on the Internet at www.rg2claims.com/greenlight.html. If you are a member of the Class (" Class Member "), in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release by mail, postmarked no later than July 29, 2026 , or online at www.rg2claims.com/greenlight.html no later than July 29, 2026 , establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

Any Class Member who objects to the Stipulation, the Settlement, the Judgment to be entered in the Action, Co-Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses, or the application for an incentive award (" Objector "), or who otherwise wishes to be heard, may appear in person or by such Class Member's attorney at the Settlement Hearing and present evidence or argument that may be proper and relevant; provided, however, that, except for good cause shown or as the Court otherwise directs, no Objector shall be heard and no papers, briefs, pleadings, or other documents submitted by any Person shall be considered by the Court unless, not later than June 15, 2026 (fourteen (14) calendar days prior to the Settlement Hearing), such Objector files with the Register in Chancery, Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, New Castle County, Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, and serves upon counsel (listed below) a written objection that: (i) identifies the case name and civil action number, "In re GreenLight Bio Merger Stockholder Litigation, Lead C.A. No. 2024-1020-KSJM"; (ii) states the name, address, and telephone number of the Objector and, if represented by counsel, the name, address, and telephone number of the Objector's counsel; (iii) is signed by the Objector; (iv) contains a specific, written statement of the objection(s) and the specific reason(s) for the objection(s), including any legal and evidentiary support the Objector wishes to bring to the Court's attention, and, if the Objector has indicated that he, she, or it intends to appear at the Settlement Hearing, the identity of any witnesses the Objector may call to testify and any exhibits the Objector intends to introduce into evidence at the hearing; and (v) includes documentation sufficient to prove that the Objector is a Class Member (i.e., held shares of GreenLight common stock at any time during the period from June 21, 2023 through July 20, 2023 and had their shares exchanged for $0.30 per share in connection with the closing of the Merger on July 24, 2023).

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT'S CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact Co-Lead Counsel at the addresses listed on the left below:

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC Juan E. Monteverde The Empire State Building 350 Fifth Avenue, Suite 4740 New York, New York 10118 Tel: (212) 971-1341 [email protected]



KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC Michael J. Palestina 1100 Poydras Street, Suite 960 New Orleans, Louisiana 70163 Tel: (504) 455-1400 [email protected]



LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP Donald J. Enright 101 Vermont Ave, N.W., Suite 800 Washington, D.C. 20005 Tel: (202) 524-4290 [email protected] WILMER CUTLER PICKERING HALE

AND DORR LLP Michael G. Bongiorno 7 World Trade Center 250 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10007 Tel: (212) 937-7220 [email protected]



O'MELVENY & MYERS LLP Amy S. Park 2765 Sand Hill Road Menlo Park, CA 94025 Tel: (650) 473-2680 [email protected]



GIBSON, DUNN & CRUTCHER LLP Brian M. Lutz One Embarcadero Center, Suite 2600 San Francisco, CA 94111 Tel: (415) 393-8379 [email protected]

Dated: April 10, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF

CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF

DELAWARE

1 Any capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined in this Summary Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, Compromise and Release Between Plaintiffs and Defendants, dated March 4, 2026 (the " Stipulation "). A copy of the Stipulation is available at www.rg2claims.com.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC