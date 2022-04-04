Montezuma Storage Expands Line of Organization Products

Portable Shopbox, Fold Down Workstation, and Mobile Tool Cart add unique storage solutions for garage, home or worksite

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montezuma Storage announces three additions to their extensive catalog of garage and tool organization products. The Portable Shopbox, Fold Down Workstation, and Mobile Tool Cart offer new and innovative ways for professional contractors or DIYers to keep their tools and supplies organized, both at home or at the job site.

Montezuma's Portable Shopbox features its exclusive Triangle® design to keep contents in place on rough terrain, in busy garages and even if turned upside down. As a 2021 Golden hammer Award Winner, the Shopbox is regarded as one of the most innovative products in home improvement and an ideal solution for transporting tools from project to project. The unique design offers compartments and tines to organize your most used tools - such as screwdrivers, wrenches, and sockets - and see them at a glance.

The Fold Down Workstation is a practical solution to add a work surface to any space. With a slim profile under 7-inches deep, it can be used as a project station in a garage, as a laundry room folding table, a garage bar, or a desk in a child's room. The Workstation has two shelves, can be easily installed with the included mounting hardware, and folds out to a sturdy 31-inch wide by 14.5-inch deep worksurface.

The all-steel Mobile Tool Cart offers an easy-to-assemble setup, and many built-in features, including a full-length drawer, two steel shelves, and an electrical power strip with USB ports for charging power tools or mobile devices. Swivel casters allow for effortless movement; users can simply load it up and move in and out of a garage or work area, keeping tools within reach.

"Built on Montezuma's 30-year history of intuitive design and rugged storage solutions, these new products ensure anyone can organize and transport tools easily and conveniently," said Maegan Sadocha, marketing manager for Montezuma. "Whether they're adding to their existing Montezuma storage solutions, or upgrading their tool collection, these new innovative products help our customers securely and efficiently organize their life."

The Portable Shopbox, Fold Down Workstation and Mobile Tool Cart are available now on montezumastorage.com. Visit the website for full details, specifications, and full catalog of Montezuma Storage products.

About Montezuma

For the past 30 years, Montezuma has created intuitive solutions for garage storage and organization. With durable construction and innovative designs, like the exclusive Triangle® Toolbox, Montezuma products keep supplies secure, organized and easily accessible. Montezuma is a wholly owned brand of Quality Craft. For more information, visit montezumastorage.com.

SOURCE Montezuma Storage