Montgomery College's Bridget Lowrie Selected for 2026 Smithsonian Faculty Fellowship

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montgomery College criminal justice professor and program coordinator Bridget Lowrie has been selected for the 2026 MC-Smithsonian Faculty Fellowship cohort, a yearlong academic partnership that connects college classrooms with Smithsonian collections, scholars, and digital resources. The 2026 fellowship theme, "Fostering a Culture of Critical and Ethical Learning to Shape Future Leaders," will focus on leadership and ethics in a rapidly changing world.

The MC-Smithsonian Faculty Fellowship , housed in the College's Paul Peck Humanities Institute, grew out of a collaboration with the Smithsonian Office of Educational Technology and the Smithsonian Learning Lab. The initiative, the first of its kind between the Smithsonian and a community college, has involved 256 Montgomery College faculty and more than 26,000 students and their families since 1998.

Lowrie will use the fellowship to develop a project on civil disobedience, leadership, and ethics that connects museum artifacts to contemporary questions in criminology. Her proposal includes potential partnerships with the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of the American Indian, as well as virtual artifact collections that help students examine the intersections of disability, protest and justice.

"As an attorney and criminal justice professor, I see students wrestling every day with questions about power, fairness, and accountability," Lowrie said. "Working with Smithsonian collections on civil disobedience and social movements will give them concrete objects, stories, and images to ground those conversations, not just abstract theories."

The interdisciplinary fellowship is open to faculty from all three Montgomery College campuses. Fellows participate in seminars with Smithsonian curators and educators, explore on-site and virtual exhibitions, and design projects that embed museum resources into their courses. Lowrie's students will begin engaging with the fellowship project in fall 2026 through class visits, virtual collections, and research assignments focused on leadership, ethics, and civic engagement.

Lowrie teaches in the Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice Department at Montgomery College. She began teaching in 2013 after nearly a decade in law practice. Lowrie holds a J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law, where she served as an associate editor of the Maryland Law Review and was a Rosa Zetzer Fellow, a B.A. in political science from American University, and an A.A. from Prince George's Community College. She has been recognized by the American Association for Women in Community Colleges with its Top 40 Under 40 honor and remains active in civic and legal organizations, including service on nonprofit boards and advisory groups, work that informs her teaching and her efforts to connect students with criminal justice career paths.

