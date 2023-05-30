Montgomery County Life Sciences Market Can Grow More With Proper Planning

News provided by

DPR CONSTRUCTION, INC

30 May, 2023, 08:30 ET

DPR Construction's Abhishek Dhawan notes collaboration can unlock more growth in already-robust life sciences market

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fourth largest region to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Maryland continues to attract life science companies. During a panel discussion hosted by the Washington Business Journal, DPR Construction's Abhishek Dhawan shared construction trends and challenges faced today by firms considering new capital projects, focusing on how proper planning can be a key to navigating our current economic climate.

"As inflation and interest rates are becoming more of a concern, there is an opportunity for owners, developers, design teams and builders to come together to identify and source materials in a timely manner to build these evolving manufacturing and R&D facilities," said Dhawan. "As a solution to circumvent these fluctuations in the market, prefabrication continues to benefit owners by providing consistency during the building process, reducing labor demands, saving construction costs, while ensuring project delivery in innovative ways."

Developers are focused on R&D facilities and less on manufacturing, due to expensive and limited available land in the area. Dhawan believes that bridging this gap would provide growth potential for owners, their businesses, and networks. More manufacturing facilities, he said, will also bring more job opportunities.

Dhawan added, "From big pharma to start-ups, Maryland has established a diverse talent pool. I believe that there is tremendous potential and what this area really needs is the right investment to continue growth & development."

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve, DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs over 13,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:
Lisa Ruano
DPR Construction
Tel: 908-451-9622
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR CONSTRUCTION, INC

Also from this source

DPR Construction Appoints Kali Bonnell as New Atlanta Business Unit Leader

New Stakeholders at the Table for Healthcare Facilities Planning

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.