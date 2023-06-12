Montgomery Partners Extends its Northern California Presence with the purchase of a $14.75M Apartment Complex in Santa Rosa

News provided by

Montgomery Partners

12 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Montgomery Partners is rebranding Nueva Vista as the Palms at Coddington and has begun phase one of renovating the 74 units on the property

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montgomery Partners announced the purchase of Nueva Vista Apartments, a two building, three-story garden-style apartment complex in Santa Rosa for $14.75M and has begun renovations. The property comprises 74-units and is situated on 2.43 acres in the heart of Sonoma County. Purchased at $199k per unit, the property will be rebranded as The Palms at Coddington, and provide renovated units priced competitively to the surrounding neighborhood.

The property is located 1.5 blocks from the Coddingtown Shopping Center, one of only two shopping malls within Santa Rosa. The mall is anchored by a Whole Foods and Target and is also home to Nordstrom Rack, Chipotle, Orange Theory and various other destination retailers. Nueva Vista is within a four-block radius of Sonoma Public Library and two miles from Santa Rosa's historic downtown, 1/2 mile from the Santa Rosa North high-speed rail station, and 1/3 mile from US Highway 101.

"In a market where there's not a lot of deal velocity, we are proud to get this deal across the finish line," said Braden Badger, Vice President of Investor Relations at Montgomery Partners. "It's a well-positioned property and we are eager to get underway on the renovation and repositioning strategy to further enhance the Santa Rosa community."

Montgomery Partners plans to invest $2.6M into renovations as part of the overall capital improvements budget to upgrade the common areas, pool and sun deck, landscaping/signage, building exterior, unit balconies, laundry facilities, and gated access points.

Santa Rosa is the largest city between San Francisco and Portland and has an approximate population of 180,000 people. Home to Sonoma County Airport, Santa Rosa has long been considered a gateway between wine country and the Bay Area. Santa Rosa is home to numerous acclaimed restaurants and tourist destinations ideally situated in the Russian River Valley and is close to over 425 world renowned wineries.

SOURCE Montgomery Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.