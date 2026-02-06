Montgomery Transport Placed Into Receivership: Founder Issues First-Person Account

Rollins Montgomery outlines events following private equity control and reaffirms commitment to the transportation industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins Montgomery, founder and former chief executive officer of Montgomery Transport, has released a first-person account describing the events that led to the company's placement into receivership following a change in control to private equity ownership.

Montgomery Transport, founded in 2011, operated profitably for more than a decade prior to its sale in 2022. In his statement, Montgomery outlines the company's operational history, the transition of control, and the circumstances that preceded the October 2025 shutdown of operations.

View PDF First-person statement from Rollins Montgomery regarding Montgomery Transport’s placement into receivership.

"This account is intended to honor the people who built Montgomery Transport and to clarify the record," Montgomery said. "The company did not fail because of its drivers, vendors, customers, or employees. What occurred followed a pattern that has become increasingly common in the trucking industry when financial control replaces experienced leadership."

In the statement, Montgomery details how operational decision-making, financial controls, and workforce stability changed following the transfer of ownership. He also addresses the distinction between receivership and bankruptcy, noting that Montgomery Transport has not filed for bankruptcy.

Montgomery emphasized that the statement is not about revisiting the past, but about recognizing the people impacted and applying hard-earned lessons moving forward.

"I believe in this industry and the people who make it work," Montgomery said. "Those values and experiences move forward with us."

Montgomery Transport was placed into receivership in late October 2025 and remains in receivership today. Related litigation is pending.

About Rollins Montgomery

Rollins Montgomery is a transportation executive and entrepreneur based in Birmingham, Alabama. He founded Montgomery Transport in 2011 and led the company for more than a decade prior to its sale in 2022. He is currently focused on building Second Mile Transport, a new transportation platform grounded in operational discipline and industry experience.

