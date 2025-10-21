Montgomery Village Welcomes Sephora, Anthropologie, Free People, and More, to Growing Collection of Premium Offerings

Eleven new businesses will be joining the property, complemented by two community gathering places

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa's premier retail and dining destination, announced another wave of new best-in-class businesses set to open at The Village. WS Development, the visionary mixed-use developer behind the center's ongoing transformation, is thrilled to enhance its current mix of restaurants and shops with an exciting lineup of first-to-market, nationally recognized brands who will join the 280,000-square-foot retail community in the heart of Sonoma County. These highly anticipated openings will introduce fresh concepts never before available in the region, bring new energy and discovery to Montgomery Village, and further cement its reputation as a vibrant destination for locals and visitors alike.

Montgomery Village

Sephora, the world's leading global prestige beauty retailer, known for its extensive selection of skincare, makeup, fragrance, and wellness products, and Anthropologie, a beloved lifestyle destination offering a curated mix of women's apparel, accessories, home décor, beauty, and gifts, are two new brands that are set to open this week. Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand connecting more people to real food with its chef-driven menu made from fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, will also be joining. Free People, a specialty women's clothing brand celebrated for its bohemian-inspired fashion, activewear, and accessories; and Beach By Everything but Water, the ultimate destination for elevated women's swimwear and resortwear, known for its chic, beach-to-street collections, are also among the latest additions to the growing list of 11 upcoming openings for Montgomery Village.

The property's growing roster of brands will include the following businesses:

"From beauty to apparel, these openings are a perfect addition to the more than 50 shops, services, and eateries that bring our community together," said Kris Miller, general manager at Montgomery Village. "We're focused on creating a vibrant destination filled with inviting experiences and retailers that our community and visitors are excited about. We are thrilled to continue welcoming exceptional offerings and are eager for our guests to delight in what is to come."

This announcement follows the recent openings of small-batch, chef-driven ice cream purveyor Salt & Straw; beloved eatery Mendocino Farms; and FP Movement, the activewear brand of Free People. These new additions join longtime locally owned favorites such as REAL Aesthetic Medicine + Skincare Science, which is expanding its current location, and Sea Thai Bistro, which recently unveiled a refreshed look following renovations.

Outside of these openings, Montgomery Village has remained focused on enhancing the overall property experience. This includes the addition of over 2,800-square-feet of new community spaces: The Green and The Terrace. The Green offers an open turf area ideal for families and pets to enjoy, while The Terrace features inviting fire pits, perfect for gathering during the colder months. Both spaces are thoughtfully designed with landscaping, stylish furniture, integrated speaker systems, string lighting, and subtle downlighting in the Marina Strawberry and olive trees to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

"These behind-the-scenes improvements all ladder up to our vision of creating a place where people are eager to spend time," explains Kris Miller, general manager at Montgomery Village. "It begins with exceptional offerings, and is further elevated by a strong sense of place–the invitation to explore, sip, shop, and celebrate. This thoughtful pairing is what sets us apart, and we very much look forward to enjoying every charming detail with our community."

For more information on Montgomery Village and updates about store openings, follow @montgomeryvillageca and visit montgomeryvillageca.com.

ABOUT MONTGOMERY VILLAGE

Montgomery Village is an open-air retail destination in Santa Rosa, CA, that's been a fixture in the community for 70+ years. Located just an hour from San Francisco, the center is situated directly on Highway 12, which connects the Sonoma and Napa Valleys with the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and the Sierra Foothills. This convenient location makes Montgomery Village an ideal stop for locals and wine-country visitors looking to share a meal, shop small businesses alongside beloved national brands, enjoy live music and simply relax.

Today, Montgomery Village's 280,000 square feet of retail space is home to 60+ shops, services, and eateries, including Lululemon, Rise Cycle Co., Avid Coffee, Sonoma Outfitters, Sur La Table, Copperfield's Books, See's Candies, Lori Austin Gallery and many more. With the addition of scenic spaces, pet-friendly amenities, and thoughtful programming, Montgomery Village will continue its legacy as a community hub for generations to come.

For more information, visit www.montgomeryvillageca.com and follow @montgomeryvillageca on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT WS DEVELOPMENT

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class installations and activations. Established in 1990, WS is a vertically-integrated company that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country.

For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call (617) 232-8900, or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.

