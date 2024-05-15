Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

News provided by

Federated Hermes, Inc.

May 15, 2024, 09:08 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of April 30, 2024, is now available in the Products section of FederatedHermes.com/us. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email [email protected] or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $778.7 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024.  We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

