Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of April 30, 2018, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Investors, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.