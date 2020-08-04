MonthLeaf - The Cannabis Subscription Club

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

MonthLeaf, a cannabis subscription club, offers customers the ability to discover products from dispensaries within their community. MonthLeaf partners with dispensaries that deliver and primarily works with minority owned and/or operated dispensaries. Each month, one dispensary showcases what they have to offer each month by filling MonthLeaf boxes with products that meet the customer's preferences and deliver it directly to the customer's door. This gives the customers the ability to try new products at a premium value and discover new, local, often minority-owned, dispensaries from the comfort of their home.

MonthLeaf boxes also provide savings. While not all boxes are the same, a typical box will provide a customer with $20 - $50 in extra product that they would not have gotten if they purchased each product individually.

MonthLeaf also works with local businesses outside of the cannabis industry and invite them to put their marketing materials in the monthly boxes that are sent out. By creating these relationships with local businesses, MonthLeaf is hoping to destigmatize cannabis users. "We look at MonthLeaf as an educational tool. This gives people a chance to learn what they like and dislike. We include a writeup in each box to explain the different feelings and terpene profiles of the products in hopes to make a more educated user. We also include information from our non-cannabis partners because we want people to learn about local businesses and build stronger communities from the inside," Bryanne Vincent, Co-Founder of MonthLeaf.

MonthLeaf customers choose between four boxes; Puff (can include flower, pre-rolls, and vapes), Edible, CBD (can be topicals, flower, vapes, edibles), and Sampler (a bit of everything). Each customizable box is based on a customer questionnaire and includes one of our favorite accessories, and a $10 off coupon is included for your next purchase at the featured dispensary. Founded in 2019, MonthLeaf boxes are available in Sacramento, East Bay Area, and West Los Angeles.

