Monthly Changes Name to Studio, Signaling Expansion to Become the Hub for Peoples' Creative Lives

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Monthly, the platform where hundreds of thousands of people have built creative skills in hands-on 30-day classes, has announced it has changed its name to Studio (studio.com). The name change from Monthly to Studio comes as the company builds upon its popular month-long online learning format to become the hub for people's creative lives.

Since 2019, hundreds of thousands of people have enrolled in 30-day Studio classes taught by the world's most creative people, including hitmaker Charlie Puth, Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, filmmaker and YouTube pioneer Casey Neistat, Tony Award-Winning Broadway writers Pasek & Paul, EDM producer Kygo, and many more. In every Studio class, students level up their skills by making their own original work, from new songs to new recipes to new films. A global community of Studio students has created and shared over half a million original creative works on the platform.

The company is now building upon the 30-day class format with a new set of offerings, deepening the ways its community connects, collaborates, and creates.

"With our 30-day classes, we've helped people discover or reconnect with their creativity in meaningful ways," says Max Deutsch, Studio's co-founder and CEO. "We're excited to continue investing in experiences that support people's creative sides, furthering our mission to make creative fulfillment attainable to everyone."

Studio will also continue to release new 30-day experiences, including upcoming classes with top talent like the musician H.E.R., the magician David Blaine, and actress and singer Idina Menzel.

Alongside the name change, Studio announced the close of a $50 million Series B investment led by Human Capital. Investors in the company also include Forerunner Ventures, Greenoaks Capital, Floodgate and Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo, as well as Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, LinkedIn Chairman Jeff Weiner, Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger, StitchFix founder Katrina Lake, and many others.

Armaan Ali, Co-Founder, CEO & Managing Partner at Human Capital shared "Studio has brought together a world class team that has made tremendous progress towards realizing its ambitious goal of becoming the go-to place for people to spend their creative time."

These announcements come on the heels of other indicators of Studio's momentum. Earlier this year, HBO former President of Global Distribution Bernadette Aulestia joined the company's Board of Directors. Aulestia brings over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry to help shape the future of the company.

Studio (formerly Monthly) is a hands-on learning platform for cultivating your creative side. Studio's flagship offering is an immersive 30-day learning and making experience taught by the world's most creative people, including GRAMMY-Award-winning artist H.E.R., magician David Blaine, Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, hitmaker Charlie Puth, Tony Award-winning Broadway writers Pasek & Paul, and many more. In Studio classes, students make their own original work, from new songs to new recipes to new films. Since 2019, a global community of hundreds of thousands of students has created and shared over half a million original creative works on Studio.

