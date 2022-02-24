Montoto Productions Named Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings 2022

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MONTOTO PRODUCTIONS is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2022 ­­winner of The Knot Best of Weddings , an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading all in one wedding planning destination. This is the 8th year the MONTOTO PRODUCTIONS team has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.

In its sixteenth annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2022, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. This year, five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award.

To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories—including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers, and more—to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.

"We are truly humbled to be recognized for the 8th year in a row from our clients and industry peers, it's an amazing honor." Stephen Montoto, Owner, Montoto Productions.

Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs, and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year's winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings .

About MONTOTO PRODUCTIONS

With over 120 5-Star Reviews on The Knot, Montoto Productions has proven they are a master at their craft of visual storytelling and experts in their field.

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation's leading digital wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries, and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Stephen Montoto

225.302.8023

[email protected]

SOURCE Montoto Productions