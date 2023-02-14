Montoux's actuarial automation platform now available in AWS Marketplace

New offering eases adoption of Montoux's platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montoux, the actuarial automation platform of choice for the world's most effective actuaries, today announced its actuarial automation platform is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software and services on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The listing helps ease the process of adopting actuarial technology for life and health insurers by reducing procurement time and simplifying the purchase process.

AWS customers will now have access to Montoux's actuarial automation platform, which provides capabilities to migrate and modernize actuarial workloads and workflows directly within AWS Marketplace. Montoux provides life and health insurers with the following key benefits:

Reduction in the time to convert and migrate actuarial models from legacy systems, leveraging Montoux's advanced automation capabilities

Ability to run complex stochastic and deterministic actuarial models quickly, with transparency and control over compute cost

Increase in the effectiveness of actuarial teams by removing manual tasks and increasing the volume of scenarios that can be generated

"One of our core objectives is to materially reduce the risk, cost and time required to migrate actuarial workloads to the cloud," said Geoff Keast, Chief Executive Officer at Montoux. "The ability to offer our platform in AWS Marketplace means our customers can benefit from a more streamlined purchasing process in AWS Marketplace."

Montoux's actuarial automation platform is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For information on the Montoux platform, visit www.montoux.com/capabilities .

The listing comes on the heels of Montoux's announcement of a multi-year strategic collaboration with AWS, which empowers insurers to easily leverage Montoux's enhanced actuarial platform capabilities to modernize their actuarial function.

About Montoux

Montoux is the actuarial automation platform of choice for the world's most effective actuaries. Montoux's cloud native technology allows life and health insurance actuaries to generate results faster, incorporate more risk scenarios into their calculations, and improve the quality of their decisions. Customers include several of the world's leading insurance providers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and the company has been listed on Insurtech100 and AIFintech100 lists as one of the most innovative tech companies in the world. Learn more: www.montoux.com

