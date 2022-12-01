Montoya Hinckley Named Best Attorneys in Yakima

Yakima Valley Business Times celebrates Montoya Hinckley lawyers as the best attorneys in the vicinity, from readers' poll

YAKIMA, Wash., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awards are essential to scoring the impact of a law firm, especially firms whose services seek to provide equity, fairness and compensation in personal injury cases. Why? Awards assist the masses and victims in making better hiring decisions.

The Need for Reputable Personal Injury Attorneys

Legal systems governing personal injury cases are delicate and dynamic. Given the technicalities required for such litigation systems, attorneys need to be knowledgeable in tort, insurance and procedural law.

It is not uncommon for attorneys and law firms to give the barest minimum and underserve victims of personal injury. The poll voting for "The Best of the Valley" was set up to determine the most responsive and progressive law firms in the vicinity.

In response to being recognized as one of the best attorneys in Yakima Valley, Kevan Montoya, attorney at Montoya Hinckley, says, "We do not take the Best Attorneys in Yakima award lightly. Our lawyers are grateful to the readers for trusting us and celebrating us this way." He adds, "It shows our efforts to provide the personal injury victims with the best possible compensation is appreciated, and we will not waver in our drive."

Personal Injury Market Will Continue Rising Despite Attorney Shortage

A recent study by IBISWorld shows that the personal injury market in the U.S. has a projected growth of 1.9% for 2022 and is predicted to hit the $42.3 billion mark. However, the number of personal injury attorneys will likely remain approximately the same. This mismatch in statistics means that there may be an overabundance of personal injury litigation that may not be fully supported by attorneys.

The market is retracing after previously peaking in 2017. According to the National Safety Council's (NSC) reports, more personal injury cases will occur in 2022 because more trips have been made during the start of the year than in 2021.

How Can Law Firms Stand Out During These Times?

With problems like the lack of a regularized jury and the complexity of evidence found in personal injury lawsuits, attorneys must pay extra attention to the nuances of seeing through these cases. Attorneys should take a more client-centered approach in demanding settlements. This strategy improves the client-attorney relationship, firm ratings and referrals.

Backed by years of skills and expertise in legal counsel, the Montoya Hinckley Law Firm is dedicated to representing clients in various cases, including wrongful deaths, accidents and personal injury cases. The law firm provides remarkable legal support for individuals and businesses regarding employment law compliance in state and federal courts.

