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MONTREAL, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montréal's Silka Weil releases her long-anticipated sophomore EP, 'Midnight Blue,' out now on all platforms. The Musi-Flo Artist of the Year follows her celebrated 2023 debut with a record that pushes further into both her rock edged confidence and her most intimate songwriting yet, built around three core threads that run through every track: passion, intimacy, and commitment.

Montréal Alt-Rock Singer-Songwriter Silka Weil Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Blue'

The EP's rollout began with "Make Me Lose Control," a charged, confrontational single born from Weil's desire to write something electrifying for the stage. Recorded at Studio de la Ruelle with longtime collaborator Jean-Sébastien Brault-Labbé, the track carries the energy of its own creation, with Weil finishing the third verse on the spot in the studio and a late decision to swap in live drums after the bridge giving the recording a final surge of physicality.

Where "Make Me Lose Control" leans into tension, second single "Forever" settles into ease and security. Written in the lead up to Weil's 2023 wedding, the song draws on imagery from the honeymoon she was planning at the time, using travel as a way of contrasting fleeting highs with lasting commitment.

The EP's title track, "Midnight Blue," serves as its emotional centrepiece, using rich maritime imagery to explore the lingering impact of betrayal, memory, and forgiveness. Through evocative lyrics about shipwrecks, open water, and the refrain "out in the midnight blue," Silka Weil reflects on the ways people change after life-altering mistakes.

Together, the EP's songs resist easy categorisation as simply happy or heartbroken, instead capturing love as something lived in both loud and quiet moments, reached for equally in light and dark times. Weil wrote every song on the EP herself, with Brault-Labbé handling arrangements, instrumentation, production, mixing and mastering at Studio de la Ruelle.

Since her 2023 debut, Weil has built a genuine international footprint, earning Musi-Flo's Artist of the Year honour, a July 2025 cover feature with radiodowntown.ca, a guest appearance on The Perfect Note with John K, and a live interview with Mexico based media outlet Ella Suena. Her music, often compared to PJ Harvey, Norah Jones, Alanis Morissette and Lana Del Rey, has earned her radio play and live audiences across Canada in Banff, Kingston and Montréal, as well as abroad in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Contact:

Eric Alper

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SOURCE Silka Weil