Montreal-based Blockchain Innovator, IP-House Metafy Announces Partnership With Driver Studios For Metafy's Original, Flagship Property Wooshi World

Driver Studios to leverage industry-leading creative and analytics to launch and promote animated 'Wooshi' Youtube series in support of consumer product launch in 2025

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today METAFY – a leader in unlocking and applying the benefits of blockchain technology to both legacy and emerging IP – announced that they and DRIVER STUDIOS – the industry's leading YouTube-solution specialist – have partnered on the development, production and commercial exploitation of animated content based upon METAFY's flagship brand – 'WOOSHI WORLD'.

The partnership will see DRIVER STUDIOS develop and produce animated 'WOOSHI' content, and then apply their industry-leading data & analytics capabilities combined with compelling storytelling, to drive viewership of the series on a dedicated 'WOOSHI WORLD' YouTube channel that DRIVER STUDIOS will create and oversee in early 2025. YouTube has become THE streaming platform for kids and families, with more than 86% of U.S. kids aged 2-12 viewing content on the platform, and 90% of their parents watching alongside.

By combining DRIVER's data-driven insights with METAFY'S community-centered approach to digital brand-building, fans who enter the 'WOOSHI' universe will be invited to participate in crafting its direction and form. Co-creation and co-authorship are key outcomes of how METAFY integrates the blockchain throughout the IP it creates and stewards.

"I am incredibly excited to announce this partnership with DRIVER STUDIOS," said

Cole Gurman, founder and CEO of METAFY. "DRIVER STUDIOS is a leader in driving eyeballs to IP on YouTube, and we're confident that they're the ideal partner to help us introduce, drive and monetize our 'WOOSHI' IP in 2025 and beyond. Together we're bridging the gap that many legacy brands face in staying authentically connected to the grassroots culture of the next generation."

"YouTube is where kids discover and engage with content. It's also the stage where today's brands are built," said Scott Weitz, founder & CEO of DRIVER STUDIOS. "DRIVER STUDIOS has been on the forefront developing and scaling kids content on YouTube for over a decade. The METAFY team has crafted an exceptional original content concept and memorable characters. Merging sophisticated data with creative storytelling, we're bringing this exciting IP to life on YouTube and setting the stage for the companion toy range launching in 2025. All the ingredients to rapidly scale a brand and its audience are right here. We're thrilled to partner with Cole and the METAFY team on an innovative approach that represents the future of media."

In support of DRIVER STUDIOS's efforts, METAFY will elevate the brand's reach with an array of 'WOOSHI'-branded products in 2025, drawing on its deep-rooted retail and consumer product expertise. This strategic rollout will see sought-after items land with key influencers and early enthusiasts, perfectly aligning with the series launch and driven by data that ensure a direct connection between 'WOOSHI' consumer products and 'WOOSHI' animated content.

About METAFY

METAFY is the prototypical unicorn – where expertise, experience and ambition have come together to seize the opportunity that the transition in the marketplace from Web 2 to Web 3 offers up. METAFY uniquely blends capabilities rooted in the analog worlds of licensed consumer product development and production, and mass market and online retailing, with the digital world of the blockchain and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. METAFY is an IP-house in name and function, devising and executing customer engagement and brand monetization plans that leverage the places where these worlds overlap, ensuring the most immersive and compelling experience possible for those consumers who engage with its own original IP, and as importantly, the brands that METAFY builds on behalf of third-party IP owners from all around the world.

About DRIVER STUDIOS

DRIVER STUDIOS is a dynamic 360°media and entertainment company dedicated to creative excellence and innovation. Specializing in award-winning YouTube content creation, commercial production, and advanced advertising solutions, DRIVER STUDIOS is a leader in kids and family media. By merging sophisticated data with creative storytelling, DRIVER STUDIOS creates impactful media experiences that engage audiences across screens and devices. Trusted by leading global brands, DRIVER STUDIOS delivers compelling and dynamic media activations at the intersection of creativity, technology, and brand engagement. Learn more at www.driver-studios.com.

