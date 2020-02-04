Montreal-based Company Uniquely Positioned to Meet Demand for Medical Face Masks During Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak

With three decades of scientific expertise and an extensive global network of raw material suppliers, Medicom is uniquely positioned to meet the exponential demand for products like face masks during worldwide health crises like the current Coronavirus outbreak. Medicom manufacturing operations are strategically distributed across three continents. As a result, when the Chinese government temporarily banned the export of medical face masks on January 31, the company was able to increase mask manufacturing operations at production facilities in France and the U.S.

The Medicom Group's Kolmi-Hopen facility, located near Angers, France, is currently working at full capacity to meet the exponential demand being generated by the Coronavirus crisis. Under normal circumstances, the plant manufactures more than 170 million masks per year. They currently have orders for 500 million units. In response to the worldwide increase in demand, employees are working overtime and additional personnel are being hired to further increase output.

Local press coverage has been extensive, including reports by RTL, 20 Minutes, BMF TV, France Info, Ouest-France, C News and France TV.



The Group's U.S. plant, UME, located in Augusta, Georgia, has also increased mask production, adding extra shifts and securing incremental raw materials to help offset the impact of the Chinese export ban.

The Wuhan Coronavirus is not the company's first experience meeting demand during a pandemic. In fact, Medicom was founded in 1988 to help protect healthcare professionals during the worldwide HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable infection control solution provider during the Avian Flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola pandemics.

In addition to its NIOSH-approved N95 particulate-filtering respirator masks, Medicom offers an extensive selection of medical face masks in all three levels of ASTM protection, as well as its new ProSurface surface disinfectant, which the US EPA has recognized as being effective against Human Coronavirus, including the novel Wuhan strain of Coronavirus, killing it in just one minute when used in accordance with label instructions.

For more information about Medicom infection control solutions, including its extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com.

