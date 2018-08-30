Montreal Firm Omnium Concept Earns Prestigious Campaign Cup

"Being recognized for achieving high results is an honor that we never take for granted," said Yahouedeou. "I'm proud that our team is able to maintain such high standards through hard work and shared commitment to our mission."

Omnium Concept's personalized approach to customer acquisition and retention has helped prominent companies grow their customer base while developing high-achieving professionals. The award-winning firm provides a fertile environment for budding leaders through a comprehensive management program that promotes and rewards professionalism, integrity, hard work, and dedication.

About Omnium Concept



Omnium Concept is a leading Canadian professional sales firm based in Montreal. Since its inception in 2004, Omnium Concept has been providing personalized marketing services through its team of professionals with a focus on bringing the client high-quality results with integrity. For more information, contact Omnium Concept at 514-289-2525 or go to http://omniumconcept.com/.

