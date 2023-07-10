Montreal Oncology Medical Team Receives Award for Use of the Belong Beating Cancer Together App

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.Life, a leading global provider of high-engagement patient communities and care platforms, is proud to be associated with health care and social services network CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, which received the Prix de Cancérologie 2022 for the integration of Belong's Beating Cancer Together app at the Jewish General Hospital, in Montreal, Canada. This app supports patients and families throughout their cancer care journey. Belong provides Patient Support Programs (PSPs) for a wide variety of healthcare providers and systems globally.

The multidisciplinary oncology team guided hundreds of patients with the help of Belong's Beating Cancer Together app. The patient-centric platform provided bilingual (English and French) information and resources such as support groups moderated by Hope & Cope customized educational content, and disease management tools.

"We are proud that our digital health communities are making a true difference in advancing patient-centered care," said Eliran Malki, Co-founder and CEO of Belong. "This recognition further underscores the importance of understanding each patient's holistic situation and providing them with the information and support they need at the right time. We look forward to expanding access to our apps throughout Canada and around the globe."

A recent study published by the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal's team in Current Oncology highlights the impact of Belong's app on patient care in their network. Implementation of the Belong.Life platform enabled earlier identification of shared goals, clearer expectations, and increased reliance on virtual communication amongst the team, and included active patient and caregiver involvement in decision making.

In a quality improvement survey of the implementation of the platform (N=32; 16 healthcare providers and 16 patients), participating healthcare providers responded that Belong.Life's app may help patients manage their health (37.5% strongly agree, 50% agree, 12.5% somewhat agree). Patient feedback indicated that the app was easy to use (43% strongly agree; 57% agree), had the potential to help with treatment side effects (87.5% agreed), and prevented emergency room visits (57% yes).

"We are very honored to receive this recognition from the Programme québécois de cancérologie," said Karine Lepage, Clinico-Administrative Coordinator of Nursing for divisions of Medicine and Oncology of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal. "This award confirms our commitment and the excellence of our multidisciplinary oncology team toward patients and their families, which we were able to achieve using Belong's high-engagement platform."

About Belong.Life

Belong.Life is a global healthtech provider of high-engagement patient communities and care platforms, supporting millions of patients worldwide. Belong's mission is to improve the quality of life and care of patients worldwide through technology, engagement, data and AI. Among Belong.Life's brands are the world's largest social and professional networks for cancer patients (Belong - Beating Cancer Together) and multiple sclerosis patients (BelongMS), as well as additional tailored communities for Psoriasis, Crohn's, Obesity (select countries) and more. With the launch of Dave, Belong.Life has introduced the world's first real-time conversational AI oncology mentor for cancer patients. All of Belong's products and services are multilingual, HIPAA, GDPR and ISO compliant.

For more information visit https://belong.life.

Follow Belong on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CIUSSS West-Central Montreal

The Integrated Health and Social Services University Network for West-Central Montreal (CIUSSS West-Central Montreal) is committed to providing healthcare recipients with timely access to a seamless continuum of care that focuses on individuals' particular needs. The area covered by this network is home to approximately 380,000 people, who are served by more than 30 member facilities. Included are one of Montreal's leading hospitals (the Jewish General Hospital) and an interlocking array of three specialized hospitals, five CLSCs, two rehabilitation centres, six long-term care sites, two-day centres and several affiliated research facilities. Treatment and care are provided by a staff of approximately 13,000, and approximately 800 affiliated doctors.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Belong.Life

Aviva Sapir

[email protected]

@SapirAviva

1-929-588-2014

CIUSSS West-Central Montreal

Carl Theriault

[email protected]

SOURCE Belong.Life