Montreux Jazz Festival And LiveXLive Sign A Multi-Year Livestream And Content Distribution Partnership

This year marks the 52nd edition of the festival and will include performances from nearly every music genre, attracting over 240,000 attendees. This year's varied collection of headliners includes: N.E.R.D, Jack White, Tyler, the Creator, Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop, Van Morrison, Deep Purple, Billy Idol, The Hollywood Vampires, and many others.

"We're honored to align with such an iconic festival property and to be able to transport viewers from around the world to Lake Geneva for such a diverse array of musical performances," said Rob Ellin, chairman and CEO of LiveXLive Media. "Additionally, our original programming from the festival grounds will add a new level of engagement between fans and brands. We look forward to working with Quincy Jones and his team to ensure that we share this truly unique and rich experience with music fans in a way never seen before."

Said Montreux Jazz Festival Artist Ambassador Quincy Jones, "We are beyond thrilled to have LiveXLive on board with us this year to share the experience and excitement of the Montreux Jazz Festival with the rest of the world. There's absolutely no doubt that technology has significantly changed how we digest music, and live streaming has become an integral component of the overall experience. So, it makes my soul smile to have LiveXLive as our partner, and I can't wait for the rest of the world to experience what I call, 'The Rolls-Royce of All Festivals'!"

This partnership is the latest in a series of recent livestreaming announcements for LiveXLive, further establishing the company as the leading digital distributor of live music programming. This year, LiveXLive plans to stream more than 27 music festivals and concerts across the globe with over 350 hours of live content as well as unique original programming. LiveXLive's livestreaming portfolio includes marquee festivals such as Rock in Rio Brazil, Rock in Rio Lisbon, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, Bumbershoot, Country 500, Paleo Festival de Nyon and Rock on the Range, among many others.

The live coverage of the Montreux Jazz Festival will commence on June 29. Music fans around the globe have the ability to access the festival content from nearly any connected screen – from desktop and mobile, to Apple iOS, Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV as well as via Slacker Radio.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Founded by Claude Nobs in 1967, the Montreux Jazz Festival has since become a landmark event. Not because it draws more than 250,000 visitors, or because those two weeks in Montreux make up one of the best-known events in Europe and beyond, but rather because the Festival has kept its soul intact throughout all this growth. Proximity between the biggest artists and their audiences in concert halls of reasonable capacity and a quality listening experience all combine to produce unique concerts. Montreux has seen historic performances by artists including Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Marvin Gaye, Prince, Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, and Stevie Wonder. From the very beginning, motivated by a peerless commitment to sound quality, the Festival has recorded all its concerts using the latest technologies. This unique collection of audiovisual archives includes more than 11000 hours of live music and has been recognized by UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

