Montrium Announces Re-Engineered eTMF Connect with Focus on User Experience

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrium, a leading cloud-based software provider for the life science industry, today announces version 5 of eTMF Connect, a modern Electronic Trial Master File solution for clinical research projects. The new version has been completely re-engineered with the end-user in mind, bringing renewed focus to user-experience and ease-of-use, without compromising the comprehensive feature stack of eTMF Connect. Now clinical research teams can reduce the burden of managing dated legacy systems and focus on critical research activities empowered by a modern eTMF solution.

"The clinical research industry has been living with systems for too long that in large are difficult to use, cumbersome to maintain and don't add enough value to trial stakeholders – today, that has changed," said Tevin Pathareddy, CTO of Montrium. "We want to design software tools for the workplace that are as easy to use, enjoyable and versatile as the ones we use on our devices at home. With the announcement of eTMF Connect 5, we continue our commitment to delivering next-generation user experiences, without compromising product functionality or capabilities."

More and more life science professionals are using electronic systems to power clinical trials than ever before, but most of the tools available today deliver a dated and clunky user experience. These systems not only leave organizations with a frustrated workforce but with systems that have poor user adoption and low return on investment (ROI).

Whether working on a desktop or tablet, the new eTMF Connect is optimized for a workforce on the move, without the need for clunky apps. Montrium has also made significant improvements to the way users conduct TMF study startup activities, providing more powerful tools for TMF planning and strategy. Alongside an entirely re-coded user interface and the introduction of better role & permission management, ISF reconciliation and enhanced study blinding. eTMF Connect 5 becomes one of the fastest, most scalable and feature-rich eTMF platforms available on the market.

Key Improvements in eTMF Connect 5:

An entirely re-coded interface for a market leading user experience.

Improved data visualizations and clinical program business intelligence

Electronic TMF planning & study templates

New document placeholders along with drag and drop capabilities

Greater flexibility and control in the management of user roles, permissions, and study blinding.

New investigator site file (ISF) reconciliation tools

The eTMF Connect 5 update will be available for Montrium customers in early 2019 with enhanced functionality coming throughout the next year.

About Montrium

Founded in 2005, Montrium is one of the leading providers of cloud-based content and collaboration software to the life sciences industry. Serving over 200 life science customers in over 20 countries, Montrium is committed to delivering unparalleled customer experience, innovation and product quality to emerging growth organizations as a true technology partner. Montrium is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Luxembourg and Brussels, Belgium. For more information, please visit www.montrium.com

