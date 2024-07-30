Montrose Environmental Group Deploys Leak Detection Sensor Network to Reduce Emissions in Gulf Coast Refinery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ("Montrose" or "the Company") (NYSE: MEG), a high-growth global environmental solutions company, today shared insight on the use of its Leak Detection Sensor Network (LDSN) solution to enhance real-time emissions monitoring in a U.S. Gulf Coast refinery.

The EPA allows for alternative means of emission limitation (AMEL) for nonstandard leak detection monitoring systems through the Clean Air Act. The federal law establishes emission limits from industrial facilities, including petroleum refineries, with the goal of reducing harmful air pollutants. This recent authorization empowers facilities to employ a more dynamic approach to their leak detection and repair (LDAR) program compliance through an LDSN.

Montrose partnered with a refinery to deploy an innovative alternative to their existing LDAR program through the development of an LDSN. Driving the transformation was the ability to use innovative technology and approaches to manage emissions more effectively and improve process safety. Key components of the LDSN include:

Real-time sensors to continuously monitor for leaks 24/7; and

Use of the Company's proprietary Sensible EDP™ software that aggregates real-time sensor data and sends alerts.

"Through the deployment of an LDSN, our client solidified their commitment to safety for their employees and the community, as early detection of elevated emissions reduces the overall emissions at their refinery," said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. "Montrose's LDSN allows our client to detect emissions sooner than conventional methods and make repairs faster, resulting in safer work conditions within their facility and improved air quality for the surrounding communities."

Key outcomes of the LDSN include:

24/7, real-time sensor data;

Collection of historical data to improve future operations;

Early detection of elevated emissions; and

Improved safety and community air quality.

The Company's comprehensive LDSN solution leverages innovative technology to improve repair times, process safety and ultimately reduce emissions.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3200 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

