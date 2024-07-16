Montrose Environmental Group Implements Proprietary Technology to Address Colorado Air Monitoring Regulations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ("Montrose" or "the Company") (NYSE: MEG), a high-growth global environmental solutions company, today shared insight into the use of their proprietary technology to address air monitoring regulations in Colorado.

On June 24, 2021, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed HB21-1189 into law, requiring covered facilities to conduct real-time air monitoring, including fenceline and community monitoring, for three covered air toxics: benzene, hydrogen sulfide and hydrogen cyanide. The law requires facilities to implement optical remote sensing or other monitoring technology with the capability to provide real-time spatial and temporal data that quantifies and qualifies emissions. HB21-1189 also stipulates that all collected real-time data must be publicly available.

Montrose partnered with two of the four affected facilities in Colorado to install and operate a fenceline air monitoring program, including the development of a monitoring plan, to satisfy the requirements of HB21-1189, the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division (APCD) and the EPA's general project plan specifications. Key components of the program included:

Procuring and installing a fenceline monitoring system;

Building and launching a public-facing website, in both English and Spanish, utilizing Montrose's Sensible EDP™ software; and

Sensible EDP™ software; and Leveraging expert toxicologists from Montrose's readiness, response and recovery division, CTEH, to review data and educate the community on health-based action thresholds.

"HB21-1189 aims to protect communities by improving the quality and quantity of publicly available emissions data," said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. "Montrose's air monitoring solution continuously monitors critical compounds at facilities, disseminates the information in partnership with industry to the public and includes community health-based thresholds to enhance community awareness of air quality safety levels. This comprehensive approach supports communities and facilities coexisting in a safe and environmentally conscious way, not just in Colorado, but across the United States."

Key outcomes of the air monitoring program include:

A public facing website that allows community members to see the facilities' fenceline monitoring data, measured at a five-minute resolution, in near real-time; and

A public alert system via reverse 911 if pollutant concentrations exceed the defined monitoring thresholds.

Implementation of the Company's proprietary software paired with health exposure and toxicology experts enables facilities to disseminate information about critical compounds to communities and comply with regulations.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3200 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

