Montrose Environmental Group Partners with Waste Connections to Use Patented PFAS Treatment System to Address PFAS-Impacted Landfill Leachate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ("Montrose") (NYSE: MEG), a high-growth global environmental solutions company, and Waste Connections (TSX/NYSE: WCN), today shared insight into the use of Montrose's patented per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) treatment system to address PFAS-impacted landfill leachate at Waste Connections' Champ Landfill.

In January 2023, the EPA released Effluent Guidelines Program Plan 15 which announced plans to develop new effluent limitation guidelines and pretreatment standards to reduce the presence of PFAS in landfill leachate. Landfill leachate is a liquid that forms when rainwater is passed through wastes in a landfill, and unlike municipal water, it increases treatment challenges as it varies widely in composition and contains dissolved and suspended materials.

Ahead of regulatory enforcement and to proactively address PFAS passively received in municipal solid waste, Waste Connections contacted Montrose and its subsidiary ECT2 to evaluate and identify the best PFAS removal technology for landfill leachate at their Champ Landfill in Missouri. Key components of the project included:

Research, development and deployment of a pilot treatment system;

Use of ECT2's patented FOAM-X™ treatment system;

Rapid leachate sample analysis by Montrose subsidiary Enthalpy Analytical;

subsidiary Enthalpy Analytical; Design and installation of a full-scale treatment system; and

Educational program support at Waste Connections' Sustainability Campus for guided tours and programs to educate the general public on PFAS and the treatment system.

"ECT2's FOAM-X™ system is highly effective at treating PFAS in liquid waste with high levels of co-contaminants, including landfill leachate," said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. "Air is injected in the form of tiny bubbles, which attracts PFAS to the air-water interface, removing it from the water column. Removing PFAS from landfill leachate breaks the cycle of PFAS from discarded consumer products entering our waterways and dispersing through the environment."

Key outcomes of the system include:

Ease of operation;

Reduced cost and carbon footprint from low energy consumption; and

Targeted removal of PFAS compounds.

Montrose's comprehensive solution supports regulatory compliance and prevents the discharge of PFAS-impacted landfill leachate into local wastewater treatment plants.

Brittany Maloy, sustainability supervisor, of Waste Connections Sustainability Campus commented: "We are excited to be working with Montrose Environmental Group and ECT2 as their technology solution aligns perfectly with the mission of Waste Connections Sustainability Campus: to promote environmental responsibility and foster a culture of innovation. Our primary goal is to reduce our environmental footprint and this PFAS treatment facility is a commitment to that objective."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Champ Landfill Sustainability Campus in the City of Maryland Heights, Missouri on August 6, 2024. Public tours of the PFAS treatment system are available most days by appointment.

"Our ribbon-cutting ceremony marks a significant milestone in our efforts to address the complex environmental challenges associated with PFAS contamination, particularly at landfill sites. Recognizing the growing concern over PFAS contamination and lack of regulations requiring its removal from water, Waste Connections has taken a proactive stance by installing the first PFAS Water Treatment Plant in Missouri," stated Cherie Summa, Waste Connections/Champ Landfill district manager.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3200 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the premier provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services, along with recycling and resource recovery, in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across the US and Canada. Waste Connections also provide non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. We are committed to improving the environment for the future of the communities we live in and serve. We believe that our services play an integral part in improving environment quality and are mindful of having the most cost-effective waste management solutions for our customers. We constantly monitor and evaluate new technologies and programs that can enhance our commitment to the environment. Within our company, there is enormous effort made toward alternative technologies to reduce landfill disposal, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and harness bio-fuels. For more information, visit ChampLandfill.com, ChampLandfill.com/Sustainability-Campus or WasteConnections.com

