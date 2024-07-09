Montrose Environmental Group Pioneers First-Ever LDAR Alternative Work Practice in a United States Refinery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ("Montrose" or "the Company") (NYSE: MEG), a high-growth, global environmental solutions company, today shared insight into the first-ever leak detection and repair (LDAR) alternative work practice (AWP) deployed in a U.S. refinery.

Leaking equipment has been cited by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as the primary source of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and volatile hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) emissions in petroleum refineries and chemical manufacturing facilities. In addition to reducing operating costs for refineries and facilities, the development and implementation of LDAR programs within these facilities can significantly reduce and control VOC and HAP emissions.

In 2008, the EPA established the "Alternative Work Practice (AWP) to Detect Leaks from Equipment" federal regulation, providing the opportunity for innovative alternatives to take the place of traditional leak detection methods, including Method 21. AWP has not yet been widely adopted primarily due to concerns regarding disruption to existing permits and operations.

Montrose was approached by a client seeking to reduce their air emissions, reduce their costs and enhance their LDAR compliance program by pioneering the first-ever AWP implementation at a U.S. refinery. Key components of the client's AWP include:

The use of optical gas imaging (OGI) cameras to scan for leaks;

Real time images and videos of leaks within Montrose's proprietary software platform; and

Reorganization of the refinery's component inventory based on physical location.

"Compared to the conventional leak detection approach, the AWP that we implemented at our client's Louisiana refinery can screen a greater number of components, improve leak visibility, including hard-to-reach areas, is more time-efficient and reduces air emissions," said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. "Notably, the AWP lowers costs and increases efficacy, by allowing for 2,500 components to be surveyed per day, a significant increase compared to the traditional approach's capacity of approximately 400 components."

Key outcomes of the AWP include:

Expedited leak detection and repair;

Reduced emissions resulting in minimized environmental impact and safer work environment;

Risk mitigation; and

Potential cost savings from a reduction in lost product and labor.

The Company's comprehensive approach integrates innovative strategies, advanced technology and streamlined processes to optimize inspection, data tracking and leak detection — all while ensuring regulatory compliance.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3200 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

