Montrose Environmental Group Supports Transformation of Indigenous Land in Alaska

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. , Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ("Montrose" or "the Company") (NYSE: MEG), a high-growth global environmental solutions company, today shared insight into its brownfields and community revitalization work with Alaska Native Corporations (ANCs).

The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971 included the transfer of 44 million acres of land to twelve regions and over 200 village ANCs. Some of these areas have been contaminated due to past activities like fuel storage, power generation, natural resource extraction, and were Formerly Used Defense Sites (FUDs). Currently, 1,278 sites are listed in the Contaminated ANCSA Lands Inventory, showing documented or potential contamination. In 2023, the United States Congress appropriated $20 million to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish and implement the Contaminated ANCSA Lands Assistance Program to address legacy contamination issues. The grants fund site assessment, remediation and community engagement.

Montrose has partnered with ANCs to help navigate the grant application and implementation process, securing and effectively utilizing funding to support assessment and cleanup solutions. Throughout 2023 and 2024, Montrose assisted ANCs with securing and/or implementing $8 million of EPA Brownfield and Contaminated ANCSA Land Grants. Key components across all the projects included:

Leveraging Montrose's suite of services, including consulting and engineering, lab testing, treatment technologies and emergency preparedness; and

suite of services, including consulting and engineering, lab testing, treatment technologies and emergency preparedness; and Innovative "Conventional and Advanced Site Investigation and Remediation" (CASIR) technologies.

"Our work with Native and Indigenous communities is core to our values at Montrose," said Vijay Manthripragada, president and chief executive officer of Montrose Environmental Group. "We assisted our clients with delivering critical funding to their communities to address environmental issues. This will simultaneously restore tribal lands while providing new jobs, quality affordable housing and enhanced infrastructure and community services. Our work leveraged CASIR technologies to deliver transformative results in vulnerable communities."

A key project included assisting Cook Inlet Region, Inc. (CIRI), and Tyonek Native Corporation, Inc. (TNC) with a successful grant application for $3 million of EPA funding to support the restoration and reuse of the Iniskin Peninsula.

Key outcomes of the project include:

Restoration of impacted areas for enhanced cultural, subsistence and recreational use;

Reuse plans that include renewable energy, resource extraction and travel and tourism; and

Economic benefits for Alaska Natives and the regional economy.

Montrose continues to support ANCs with grant opportunities and the implementation of funding to revitalize brownfields and communities, including securing funding from EPA's new $2 billion grant program to support the removal of solid and hazardous wastes while delivering nature-based restoration solutions.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3400 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect", and "may", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Montrose

Investor Relations:

Adrianne Griffin

(949) 988-3383

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Sarah Kaiser

(225) 955-1702

[email protected]

SOURCE Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.