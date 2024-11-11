MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP TO ATTEND THE BAIRD 2024 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CONFERENCE

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

Nov 11, 2024, 07:00 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the "Company," "Montrose" or "MEG") (NYSE: MEG) today announced that the Company will attend the Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. In conjunction with Montrose's attendance at this conference, the Company will post a copy of the presentation it intends to use in the Investors section of its website.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3,400 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, environmental emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations:
Adrianne D. Griffin
(949) 988-3383
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Sarah Kaiser
(225) 955-1702
[email protected]

SOURCE Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

Montrose Environmental Group Reports Record Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2024 Results, Reaffirms Guidance, and Updates Strategic Capital Allocation Priorities

Montrose Environmental Group Selected for $249 Million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Environmental Services Contract

