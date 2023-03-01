MONTSERRAT New York Expands into The Ring Category

The New York Native Brand introduces seven rings featuring customer favorite motifs and brand-new design elements including the brand's signature lab-grown diamonds.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MONTSERRAT New York debuts their first ever ring collection. The collection features seven different styles, each with their own personality and bold design, by co-founder and designer Carolina Cordon-Bouzan, including statement rings, everyday staples, and on trend pieces for this upcoming SS23 season.

The Crossover Ring The Caviar Ring

The brand is rooted in combining the old with the new - incorporating inspiration from modern design, fictional muses, and historical architectural references and melding the lifestyle of both co-founders Gayle Yelon and Carolina Cordon-Bouzan's native New York, and Cordon-Bouzan's heritage home of Spain. Like all of the brand's collections, Cordon-Bouzan starts her design process envisioning a female muse to inspire the design of each piece. From there she thinks about how the muse would wear that piece alongside modern women like Cordon-Bouzan and Yelon.

"We want our customers to come to us for pieces they love that are bold, on trend and wearable in the moment, but are also able to be passed down for generations to come," notes Cordon-Bouzan. All the pieces are meant to elevate the experience of the wearer while also offering an accessible entry point to jewelry with longevity and craftsmanship behind it.

In this inaugural collection, style motifs found in the brand have been reimagined as rings including The Ciao Ring, an expansion of the brands best-selling necklace and bracelet, and The Verde Ring, an iteration of The Verde Earrings that launched in AW22. The Verde collection was originally inspired by a ring designed by Cordon-Bouzan's grandfather, which ultimately led to the Verde Ring, a natural progression in MONTSERRAT New York's evolution and an ode to Cordon-Bouzan's family heritage in jewelry.

The collection also introduces new pieces like The Caviar Ring which includes black lab-grown onyx with black rhodium plating, a marriage of materials Cordon-Bouzan has been playing with since the launch of the Shoko necklace and earrings. In addition to these materials, the rings also feature 925 sterling silver in 18k gold vermeil, boasting the brand's signature lab-grown diamonds and lab-grown colored stones. All of the rings were designed to easily pair and style with existing collection pieces, allowing current customers to continue their MONTSERRAT New York jewelry collection, while also allowing future consumers to make their first investment into the brand.

The ring collection consists of seven styles ranging from $92 to $400 and will go live starting March 1st and be available for purchase exclusively at MONTSERRAT-nyc.com .

