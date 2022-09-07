MONTSERRAT New York Unveils Denim, Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry This September

The brand breaks into the denim category with their AW22 collection

NEW YORK,, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown New York's favorite brand, MONTSERRAT New York, is breaking into the denim market with the first drop of their Autumn Collection featuring their iconic Jet Set reimagined in the Classic American fabric. Along with this, the brand is also venturing into new mediums in their jewelry category with the launch of the Shoko Necklace, Earrings and Huggie Hoops boasting bold yet classic link design featuring black lab-grown onyx stones set in black plated 925 recycled sterling silver.

The Denim Jet Set Photo Credit: Sophie Sahara The Denim Jet Set Photo Credit: Sophie Sahara

The fall season is a time for the Costa Brava and Manhattan inspired brand to tap into their New York roots, and the designer and co-founder, Carolina Cordon-Bouzan used this opportunity to reimagine classics for the modern MONTSERRAT New York consumer.

"Our fall collection is always an ode to New York, as it's our [Cordon-Bouzan and co-founder Gayle Yelon] hometown and first true love. Following summer travels, there is something electric about New York City and yet something classic about the crisp feeling of a fall day. We wanted to evoke that juxtaposition of classic meets electric with this first drop of our Autumn/Winter collection through our Denim Jet Set and the Shoko Set along with many other pieces," notes Cordon-Bouzan.

"Fall is a time where events are happening, you're ready to explore new cozier spaces and find new ways to innovate before the holidays. In the fall, the balance of work and play really come into our lives which also translates to our wardrobe," adds Yelon.

Launching on September 7th the drop will feature 13 new jewelry designs alongside the Denim Jet Set including a black pearl Mallorca Choker, a best seller of the brand with the original design boasting white pearls.

The collection brings a new level of sophistication to the brand, using new fabrics and jewelry materials as a medium, as well as a redesigned fit that allows for more comfort for the unisex consumer. The stretch denim allows the wearer to explore their personal style as separates or a set, without sacrificing the comfort of the original. The denim set holds its relaxed fit and of course keeps the brand's elastic waistband that is loved by its wearers. "We did adjust the fit for this iteration of the set in the thigh and the pants," notes Cordon-Bouzan, "incorporating customer feedback through omnichannel data capture."

The Denim Jet Set ($325) and AW22 Jewelry Collection will be available at MONTSERRAT-NYC.com/collections/aw22 starting on September 7. For more information please visit the website and follow along @montserrat_NY.

Interviews available upon request

Media Contact: Sydney Schiff

Sydney on the Scene

[email protected]

813.601.4601

SOURCE MONTSERRAT New York