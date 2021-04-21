Montshire Advisors acquires IncomeAssure intellectual property assets

BEDFORD, N.H., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montshire Advisors announced that it purchased the intellectual property assets of the former IncomeAssure supplemental unemployment insurance product.

"Supplemental unemployment insurance coverage is common in Europe and Canada but has not yet been made widely available in the US. Montshire intends to leverage the IncomeAssure intellectual property assets and partner with insurance companies to make this valuable benefit available to US workers," says Bob Alban, Principal with Montshire Advisors.

For most Americans, income is their most valuable asset. Supplemental unemployment insurance provides additional income benefit on top of unemployment benefits from the State or Federal Government or severance from an employer. Unemployment insurance benefits typically cap out at 50% of wages up to a weekly maximum (e.g. $300 to $600 per week) for a period of up to 26 weeks. This is a substantial gap in income, leaving individuals and families vulnerable.

"Supplemental unemployment insurance coverage provides substantial risk reduction to workers protecting individuals and families from loss of income thereby strengthening our communities. I am honored to advance the mission of offering income protection products to the market to address this substantially unmet need," adds Alban.

Montshire is initiating discussions with potential insurance carrier partners to bring to market supplemental unemployment insurance products on a standalone basis and in combination with other income protection coverage. These products protect income from disruption from unemployment, unpaid leave under family medical leave act, disability, death and other risks. More information on Montshire's income protection product development can be found at www.salaryprotection.com

Montshire Advisors serves the US life insurance industry with expertise on product design and marketing, reinsurance, Federal Home Loan Bank programs, and investment structuring for capital efficiency.

