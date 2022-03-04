Monty Mobile launches new innovative technologies for enterprises at Mobile World Congress 2022

The leading telecom solutions provider is launching several offerings: new "Omnichannel" communication platform for enterprises, M2M feature with eSim, application to buy eSim from anywhere in the world, and an antifraud solution to protect operators' revenues.

The e-catalog created for the event presents Monty Mobile's dedication to innovation and its position as a driving market force with groundbreaking in-house customized state-of-the-art telecom solutions.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monty Mobile, a global innovative telecom solutions provider, is presenting its different solutions, services and products at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, led by its CEO, Mr. Hassan Mansour who stated: "it was great participating at MWC 2022 which presented a great platform for us to present our new launches to our customers and partners".

The first of these launches, "OmniChannel", is a communication platform designed to help companies communicate with their customers through multiple communication channels. By using Monty Mobile's Omnichannel platform, customers will have a dedicated system that manages all their marketing campaigns.

In Q2 2022, Monty Mobile will also launch the M2M feature with eSim. This innovative technology enables operators to connect to devices anytime, anywhere, gaining total control over local devices pushing their profile on the devices benefiting from special data bundles. This feature offers a comprehensive solution for MNOs/MVNOs enabling esim on M2M/IoT devices while being compliant to GSMA Specification and security standards.

Another launching the company is offering is an application and a web portal that allows end users to buy eSim from anywhere in the world. The aim of this new launch is to provide operators the proper framework to secure a seamless transformation from Card SIM to eSIM. Monty Mobile provides a complete eSIM solution for MNOs/MVNOs that enables eSIM on consumer devices, hence providing a more convenient, hassle-free, customer journey. Monty Mobile has also created Flash Call Blocking, an anti-fraud solution to protect operators' revenues by blocking all illegitimate calls and avoiding any leaked unpaid calls.

Headquartered in the UK with 11 international offices covering more than 120 countries, Monty Mobile strives to provide the best innovative technology by extending its portfolio towards a wide range of Fintech, Data Monetization and Mobile Advertising solutions. The company has grown into a key regional player in the telecommunications business, supporting above 500 mobile operators and service providers around the world.

SOURCE Monty Mobile