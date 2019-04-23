OCOEE, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transaction Data Systems (TDS), parent company of Rx30 and Computer-Rx pharmacy software, announced today that Monty Rogers has been named the company's Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Pharmacist. Rogers, a seasoned pharmacy professional, brings the valuable pharmacist perspective as he leads the company's corporate strategy. Representing the retail pharmacist's viewpoint within the organization, Rogers will ensure TDS stays aligned with the community pharmacy industry's role in the healthcare continuum.

Monty Rogers Appointed Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Chief Pharmacist at Transaction Data Systems (TDS)

Rogers was selected to join the leadership team at Transaction Data Systems, because his unique viewpoint enables him to maintain the company's focus on developing market-leading solutions and strategies for the independent and community pharmacy. He brings more than 25 years of industry experience, as well as his personal experience as a pharmacist, to the business. Rogers most recently served as the founder and president of Pharm Assess, Inc. Pharmacist owned and operated for more than 25 years, Pharm Assess offered the pharmacy market comprehensive retail solutions ranging from credentialing of the pharmacy staff to robust financial and interactive analytic reporting.

"I am excited to take on this role and have already witnessed the commitment by TDS to drive change and provide industry-leading solutions to ensure the pharmacist remains relevant in this continuously evolving healthcare market. I remain a pharmacist with an entrepreneurial spirit and am focused on leading the strategy of our company to ensure independent community pharmacies can impact and drive healthy outcomes for their communities and businesses," said Rogers.

Rogers is an entrepreneur pharmacist at heart, like many TDS customers. In his professional career, he has been involved with implementing, owning and managing second-generation Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) companies as well as implementing, owning and overseeing Pharmacy Services Administrative Organizations (PSAOs) for community pharmacy. Additionally, Rogers has worked within the retail pharmacy space in planning and managing retail, closed door, specialty and infusion pharmacies over the past 15 years. Most recently, he has created a robust retail business solution aimed at offering community pharmacies options to help them achieve the highest level of business success in key aspects of their business, including compliance with State and Federal regulations and the implementation and management of programs to enhance revenue.

"Monty's strong belief in making independent community pharmacies successful aligns with our vision and commitment to community pharmacies. He has been in this market for over 30 years and has always had 100% passion to make the community strong and relevant as the industry has changed over the years," said TDS CEO, Jude Dieterman. "A huge part of our success will be based on keeping our focus on the independent and community pharmacies. This segment of the healthcare market is integral to driving healthier communities where we all live. Monty's experience and understanding of the market will assist us in maintaining the focus and leadership to drive effective solutions for our clients."

About Transaction Data Systems (TDS)

For the past 41 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of independent pharmacy. TDS, with its family of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, Enhanced Medication Services and Pharm Assess, provides pharmacy systems and other innovative technology to the pharmacy industry. Its proven pharmacy management software and its continually growing and evolving products and services offer pharmacies the technology and support they need to succeed in a dynamic marketplace. Proudly supporting the largest install base of independent pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands, TDS is the unquestioned leader in Independent Pharmacy Management Software. For more information about TDS, please visit tdsclinical.com.

