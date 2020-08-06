MontyCloud Announces DAY2™ For Intelligent Cloud Operations

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MontyCloud Inc. today announced the next-gen of its intelligent cloud management platform MontyCloud DAY2™. DAY2™ enables enterprise IT teams to build, deploy, and run well-managed infrastructure and operations ready cloud applications and services. With DAY2™ customers can:

Provision cost efficient, compliant and operations ready cloud accounts, resources, and services on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Get continuous visibility into cloud server and serverless resources, across all their accounts and regions Automate management & compliance of server workloads in AWS and other cloud environments Deploy well-architected application patterns into operations ready, intelligent applications & services Boot strap current IT teams for intelligent cloud Ops with a library of extensible automated tasks

DAY2™ is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to instantly close the skills gap through automation, scale infinitely, and deliver operational excellence. Unlike legacy cloud management platforms, customers no longer have to deploy custom agents and management servers in their environments. Several IT teams including St. Louis University are running their clouds efficiently with DAY2™.

"MontyCloud's DAY2™ has helped us achieve automated provisioning and enabled intelligent operations of AWS resources and applications that power our research team," said Jasmin Patel, Assistant Vice President, Research Strategy, and Innovation at St. Louis University. "It is always a challenge to work on cutting edge research areas with limited cloud IT specialists and budget. Thanks to MontyCloud, we have reclaimed over 30% of our productive time and we are able to focus more on our research and innovations."

Starting today, enterprise IT teams can consistently provision compliant and operations ready application environments in just a few clicks. From a rich library of re-usable, well-architected blueprints, teams can provision intelligent applications built with services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon ElasticSearch Service, Amazon RedShift, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Kafka, Amazon EMR, and containerized applications powered by Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). Once deployed, customers can view and operate their applications in the context of their business, such as departments, as well as environment types such as test, staging, and production. Applications provisioned by DAY2™ come with resource monitoring, selfservice automations for relevant routine tasks, and integrate easily with internal and external services such as Slack.

With DAY2™, customers can also instantly discover and manage Windows & Linux Server virtual machines (VMs) running in AWS and other cloud environments. In a just a few clicks customers can schedule up/down time, create snapshots, tag, scan, patch, enforce desired state configuration, and enable fully audited secure remote access into VMs without bastion hosts or SSH Keys.

"DAY2™ extends AWS Management and Governance features to scale connectivity and centrally administer cloud resources on AWS," said Siva Padisetty, General Manager, AWS Systems Manager, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to be working with MontyCloud to help customers simplify their cloud operations."

"With DAY2™ enterprise IT teams can quickly deliver intelligent cloud operations, accelerate innovation and reduce operations costs," said Venkat Krishnamachari, CEO of MontyCloud Inc. "Our investments in a cloud native, event-driven platform helps our customers to gain full control all the way from the cloud infrastructure, to applications and operational aspects. Coupled with no-code automations in business context, DAY2™ helps customers accelerate successful cloud transformations." MontyCloud DAY™ is available today at https://app.montycloud.com .

MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of enabling enterprise IT teams to become cloud powerhouses. Many large enterprises, retail, healthcare, educational and research institutions use DAY2™ to efficiently manage and operate their cloud environments. You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter or subscribe to OpsTalk™.

