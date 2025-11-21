Monument Chemical Appoints Sarves Peri as New President

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Chemical, a global producer of specialty chemicals, announced today that Sarves Peri has been appointed President of Monument Chemical, effective January 1, 2026. Peri will succeed current President Paul Raymond, who will retire in July 2026 after leading the company through a period of significant growth, operational strength, and market expansion.

Sarves Peri

Peri brings more than 32 years of global chemical industry leadership experience, spanning R&D, operations, supply chain, commercial management, and business excellence. Since joining Monument in 2015, he has served in roles of increasing responsibility and played a key part in enhancing the company's supply chain foundation, advancing business excellence initiatives, and supporting growth within Monument's Europe and Solvents businesses. Most recently, Peri led the successful transformation of Monument's Renewables & Fuels business, strengthening performance and delivering meaningful value for customers.

"I'm honored to step into this role and deeply grateful for the trust placed in me," said Peri. "Monument has a strong foundation rooted in technical expertise, commercial excellence, and a commitment to customer partnership. I look forward to working closely with our teams and our customers as we build on that strength – accelerating growth, advancing innovation, and doing it all with the reliability and integrity our partners expect from us."

Raymond, who has served as President since 2020, will remain with Monument through mid-2026 to ensure a seamless transition. Under his leadership, Monument expanded its global reach, strengthened its manufacturing footprint, and advanced major strategic initiatives that positioned the company for long-term success.

"Our customers rely on Monument for partnership, dependability, and real problem-solving – and Sarves embodies all of these commitments," said Raymond. "He brings strong commercial instincts and a deep commitment to meeting customer needs, and I'm confident he will continue strengthening the relationships that define our success."

Peri's industry foundation was built during his years at National Starch (a division of Unilever and ICI) and Ingredion, where he held leadership roles spanning innovation, operations, and global supply chain management. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemical

Engineering from the State University of New York and his MBA in Finance from New York University, and he is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

