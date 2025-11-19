Monument Consulting Announces 2025 Strategic Suppliers

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Consulting is proud to launch our 2025 Strategic Supplier Recognition Program, celebrating the exceptional contributions of our most valued Supplier Partners supporting our Managed Service Provider (MSP) client portfolio.

Ryan Baker, President of Monument Consulting, shares: "Our top staffing suppliers and services partners continue to drive Monument forward. I am humbled by their support and their engagement in our robust Contract and Services based MSP programs. Monument continues to see significant growth ahead as we added multiple new MSP programs to our portfolio in 2025. Your support and dedication in helping us fulfill the needs of our MSP customers is appreciated and should be touted for all to celebrate! Congrats on being recognized as one of Monument's top partners."

These Strategic Suppliers are instrumental in driving our success, sparking innovation, and elevating the quality of our services. Each partner was selected for consistently demonstrating:

A true spirit of partnership, offering strategic market insights and collaborating closely with Monument





A results-driven approach focused on program performance and compliance





Proactive communication and responsiveness





Strong representation of Monument to clients and prospects

2025 Strategic Suppliers – Diversity

Our 2025 Diversity Strategic Suppliers include: Anchor Point, Apidel Technologies, Inc., Dexian, eTeam, Inc., Millennium Group, Mindlance, PRG, SPECTRAFORCE, and Talentburst, Inc.

2025 Strategic Suppliers – Staff Aug

Our 2025 Staff Aug Strategic Suppliers include: Apex Systems, Insight Global, Instawork, Internal Data Resources, Inc, Judge Technical Services, KForce, Matlen Silver, Millennium Group, Mindlance, Softworld, SPECTRAFORCE, SSi People, Talentburst, Inc, and TEKsystems.

2025 Strategic Suppliers – SOW / Services Procurement

Our 2025 SOW / Services Procurement Strategic Suppliers include: Apexon, Endava, IBM Corporation, Infinite Computer Solutions, Infosys Limited, Insight Global, Tata Consulting Services, and Virtusa Corporation.

About Monument Consulting:

Monument Consulting is a global Total Workforce Management company, delivering meaningful solutions that can be customized and tailored to address our client's unique challenges. These solutions range from tactical execution to fully outsourced and managed programs. Through focused business process re-engineering and technology, our team can help your HR, Procurement, and IT departments take advantage of combining business needs with cutting edge technology. Monument has extensive experience delivering in the HCM space and VMS market and our unique focus allows your team to benefit from a holistic approach to managing your talent. Learn more on www.monumentconsulting.com.

Monument is built on a commitment to our people and our shared values. Through our genuine passion for delivery, relentless pursuit of perfection, and bold decision making, we are creating a more agile workforce so businesses can dream bigger and achieve more.

Media contact: [email protected], (804) 622-9992

SOURCE Monument Consulting