Monument Economics Group Welcomes Jessica Harris to Lead Trade Forensics and Regulatory Consulting Practice

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Economics Group, a leading provider of economic consulting services and expert testimony, is pleased to announce that Jessica M. Harris has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President and will lead its new trade forensics and regulatory consulting practice area.

Jessica Harris has over 15 years of experience managing engagements centered around trade surveillance, spoofing and market manipulation, risk assessments, fraud investigations, and other Dodd-Frank regulatory compliance matters. She has worked for, or in conjunction with, numerous government agencies and regulators to provide detailed analyses of key information in support of investigations and litigations; these agencies include: the FBI, DOJ, IRS, CFTC, NFA, FCA, and other foreign regulators. Ms. Harris has also managed audits of NFA member firms, prepared audit reports, analyzed financial statements to ensure integrity, and conducted investigations to discover fraud and rule violations.

With a specific expertise in financial regulation and statistics, Ms. Harris has analyzed complex datasets containing up to several billion observations to deliver clear and concise strategic and regulatory advisory services assisting a wide range of clients.

Before joining Monument, Ms. Harris was a Managing Director at Chatham Financial and Ankura Consulting. Prior to that, she was a Senior Trading Investigator for the CFTC and Field Supervisor at the NFA.

Monument Economics Group is a business and economic consulting firm that provides expert testimony, litigation support, economic analysis, and strategic advisory services to law firms and corporate and government entities in the United States and internationally. Led by Dr. Russell Lamb, Monument Economics Group assists clients in all phases of litigation and business disputes in a variety of contexts, including antitrust and competition, trade forensics, international arbitration, valuation, class action, healthcare, survey design and statistical sampling, and damages analysis.

"We are thrilled to have Jess join Monument Economics group and lead our new trade forensics practice," said Monument Economics Group Executive Vice President and co-founder Christopher Jackman. "Her extensive experience as an expert witness and in financial regulation makes her uniquely qualified to assist Monument's clients with the complex financial, regulatory, and trade forensics challenges they face."

"I am honored to be joining Monument Economics Group's talented team of professionals and to work together with them in expanding the firm's financial regulatory capabilities. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and relationships to provide our clients with effective and impactful solutions."

For more information, please visit www.megconsulting.com.

SOURCE Monument Economics Group

Related Links

https://www.megconsulting.com/

