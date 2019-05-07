Monument Grills Expands Clearview® Lid Series

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Grills' Clearview® oven grade glass built into the lid was so well received by customers they added a larger version for this year's grilling season. With the convenience of never again having to lift the lid to check on flame ups, the new 6-Burner Stainless Steel Gas Grill with, ClearView® oven grade glass, Side Sear and Side Burner offers a 36" firebox with 900 square inches of cooking/warming space, enough to cook 50 or so burgers at once. Great for entertaining friends and family!

Monument Grills' Partners have a collective 50+ years in the home improvement industry, so when they came together to create the ultimate outdoor cooking experience, they aimed to utilize the finest materials in their designs. Innovation with features like the ClearView® lid, continuous electronic ignition, LED backlight knobs, side burners, side sear burners, stainless-steel cooking grids, smoker box and rotisserie additions. "All these features at an affordable price for the discriminate outdoor grilling master. It's an investment that delivers all the features needed for a gourmet outdoor living experience," said Thomas Armstrong, Partner, Monument Grills, North America.

Monument Grills will be show casing their distinctive and innovative grills at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas May 7 – 9, at Booth #11634:

Clearview 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Sear and Side Burner : Electronic ignition for easy starting. (6) 304 stainless steel main burners offer 72,000 BTUs, Plus 1 stainless steel side burner, and 1 stainless steel ceramic sear side burner deliver 96,000 total BTUs for powerful heat and performance. 900 sq. in in total cooking area (36" firebox) which will cook about 50 burgers when entertaining friends and family! Available now at Menards stores and www.menards.com. $599 retail.

4B "L Series" Grill with ClearView® : 29" stainless steel firebox. 430 stainless lid, firebox, door, and side shelves. 4 x 10,000 BTUs with 304 stainless burners. 12,000 BTU side burner and 12,000 BTU side sear burner, totaling 64,000 BTUs with this grill. New for 2020 grilling season. (Price TBD)

: 29" stainless steel firebox. 430 stainless lid, firebox, door, and side shelves. 4 x 10,000 BTUs with 304 stainless burners. 12,000 BTU side burner and 12,000 BTU side sear burner, totaling 64,000 BTUs with this grill. New for 2020 grilling season. (Price TBD) Pellet Grill "Deluxe Series" with Wifi: 25" x 11" tall x 16.5" tall. Fire box large enough to smoke a 20-pound turkey. 3 adjustable stainless-steel cooking racks to maximize the amount and types of food you can cook. 1,100 sq in. of primary cooking space. Digital control with Wifi ap so you can keep tabs on your cook from afar. New for 2020 grilling season. (Price TBD)

According to the Hearth, Patio, and Barbeque Association (HPBA), the top three reasons consumers grill are flavor, lifestyle and entertainment. "We found that our customers enjoy outdoor living and entertaining friends and family, they also have sophisticated taste when it comes to grilling," said Armstrong. "Monument Grills offer distinctive and innovative features at affordable prices for an exceptional outdoor living experience."

For more information visit www.monumentgrills.com

