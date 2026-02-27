Monument Grills Revolutionizes Outdoor Cooking with the All-New Mesa II Gas Grill Series

ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Grills, a leader in making high-quality outdoor cooking accessible, today announced the launch of the Mesa II Series. The new lineup offers unrivaled features in its price range—including the proprietary Broil Zone™ searing technology—positioning the Mesa II as one of the best gas grill deals of 2026.

Monument Grills was founded in Atlanta in 2016 to answer a simple question: why does a great grill have to be expensive, overpriced, or overly complicated? The new Mesa II is the brand's answer for the next generation of home cooks. Driven by a mission to give the perfect start to every cookout, the Mesa II provides incredible versatility, whether grilling for two on a city balcony or hosting twenty in the backyard. It packs restaurant-quality searing power into a compact design built to fit any lifestyle.

With a commitment to ease and efficiency, the new grills feature a reimagined assembly process that allows users to go from box to burger in under 30 minutes.

The Mesa II Series introduces several innovations to the entry-level category:

The Broil Zone™: Using a patented Z-shaped burner and a wide stainless steel flame tamer , the Broil Zone emulates infrared technology to reach 500°F in just 5 minutes, with searing temperatures up to 800°F for a perfect crust.

DIY Pegboard System: The "pegboard" design allows users to customize their storage with hooks, trash bins, and paper towel holders, maximizing utility in small spaces.

The "pegboard" design allows users to customize their storage with hooks, trash bins, and paper towel holders, maximizing utility in small spaces. Built to Last: Engineered for durability, the series features a stainless-steel lid, control panel, and door, complemented by cast aluminum side panels for superior rust resistance.

Zoned Heat Control: The 4-burner system offers versatile dual-zone cooking: two classic tube burners on the left for stable, even heat (8,500 BTU each), and two high-power burners on the right for intense searing (10,000 BTU each).

Availability:

The Mesa II Series is available in three configurations to suit different needs: Mesa II 415BZ (cabinet design with a 12,000 BTU side burner), Mesa II 410BZ (full-cabinet model with foldable shelves), and Mesa II 410FBZ (sturdy open-cart frame).

To learn more about Monument Grills, please visit www.monumentgrills.com or follow @MonumentGrills on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Pinterest.

About Monument Grills

Monument Grills was born in an Atlanta backyard in 2016, founded on the belief that outdoor cooking should be accessible to everyone. The brand is committed to breaking down the barriers of cost, complexity, and intimidation—making it easier for more people to gather, share great food, and create monumental memories.

Monument Grills. Built for everybody. Made for everywhere.

