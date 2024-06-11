Monument Health Becomes First in South Dakota to Adopt MOLLI 2 System to Improve the Experience of Breast Cancer Patients and Surgeons

MOLLI Surgical's cutting-edge technology offers patients enhanced comfort and unmatched surgical precision

RAPID CITY, S.D. and DEERFIELD, Ill., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in Rapid City, SD, is using the MOLLI® 2 surgical system to care for breast cancer patients. The MOLLI 2 System is an innovative technology that allows radiologists to mark lesions with the MOLLI® Marker, a localization device roughly the size of a sesame seed. Surgeons then use the MOLLI® Wand and MOLLI® Tablet to locate the lesion marked in radiology reliably, eliminating the need for wire-guided localization.

"We serve a large geographic area at Monument Health. Patients come from five different states, potentially hundreds of miles, to receive treatment," said Dr. Ashlea Semmens, board-certified breast surgical oncologist at Monument Health. "One of the problems we face is coordinating care for patients traveling great distances. Because the device can be placed up to 30 days before surgery, we can streamline scheduling, making it easier on the patient and our care teams."

The award-winning wire-free and radiation-free technology for localizing lesions for breast cancer surgery improves the patient experience and has earned praise from surgeons for its accuracy and ease of use. The technology features a market-leading innovation — directional 3D guidance — which enables MOLLI 2 to direct surgeons on distance and direction to the lesion with millimeter precision. MOLLI 2 is easy to use, reliable, and precise, improving efficiency and patient outcomes.

"When we set out to create MOLLI Surgical, our goal was to improve the patient experience by offering precision surgery technology that is simple and effective," said Ananth Ravi, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical. "Seeing MOLLI 2 in many hospitals like Monument Health is a profoundly gratifying moment. We're honored to connect patients all over the country — and the world — with improved surgical experiences, designed with them at the forefront of our minds."

"The MOLLI seed gave me peace of mind knowing my surgeon was doing all she could to be accurate with my surgical resection," said a breast cancer patient. "It was not painful to have the seed placed. In fact, I didn't even know the radiologist was doing it. I am very detail-oriented and it also gave me a lot of confidence in the entire surgery process. I would recommend a MOLLI seed to anyone going through a breast cancer surgery."

Headquartered in Rapid City, S.D., Monument Health is a community-based health care system with a mission to make a difference, every day. The system offers care in 31 medical specialties and serves 14 communities across western South Dakota and in eastern Wyoming. With over 5,000 physicians and caregivers, Monument Health is composed of 5 hospitals and 38 medical clinics and specialty centers.

MOLLI Surgical started with one patient, who asked if there was a way to make her breast cancer journey better. Her voice led to the creation of our flagship wire and radiation-free technologies — MOLLI® 2 and MOLLI re.markable™. Our innovations are intended to replace outdated procedures to mark lesions for surgical removal through greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We are obsessed with every detail of our design process to ensure surgeons and radiologists have the best possible tools to support an improved patient experience.

MOLLI® has been recognized by TIME as one of 2022's "Best Inventions" in the Medical Care category and named to Fast Company's list of "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technological breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. We are proud to build the advanced solutions that patients and physicians prefer. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

