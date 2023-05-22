Monument Marine Group Acquires Harbor Lights Marina

One of Rhode Island's premier waterfront properties becomes the largest in the Monument portfolio of nationwide marinas

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing the largest, most diversified acquisition within its growing portfolio of best-in-class marinas, Monument Marine Group (MMG) is excited to welcome Harbor Lights to the MMG family of properties. Harbor Lights is Narragansett Bay's premier, full-service marina that includes 202 boat slips, an indoor event space that can cater to up to 800 guests, as well as an outdoor restaurant/bar with 100 seats both indoors and out, an infinity pool and 50' by 30' swim surface along with a poolside bar, and a 9-hole golf course. Situated at the mouth of Warwick Cove, in Warwick, Rhode Island, the 70-acre Harbor Lights Marina was established in 1976. Monument Marine Group has acquired Harbor Lights from the locally-based Noel family.

Harbor Lights Marina, Warwick, Rhode Island. Courtesy of Harbor Lights Marina.

Joe Noel shared "The Noel family is pleased with our accomplishment in developing Harbor Lights over the past 11 years. It brings us great pleasure to see our friends and neighbors enjoying this beautiful property and the tremendous amenities it offers to the community." Adding, "However, it is now time to let another team expand upon the foundation we have built. Monument Marine Group and their operating partner Oasis Marina Management have the vision, team, and financial capability to bring Harbor Lights to its full potential. We are excited to see how Harbor Lights will grow under their stewardship."

"Monument Marine Group is thrilled to add this superior full-service marina and tremendous upland facilities to its growing portfolio of best-in-class properties, fulfilling our objective to establish a presence in the strong Rhode Island boating market while continuing our expansion on the east coast of the United States." said Tom Wood, Managing Director of Monument Marine Group. "Monument is committed to providing boaters and communities with unmatched amenities that enhance waterfront recreational experiences and Harbor Lights is a prime example of this core objective."

Oasis Marinas is the nation's leading marina hospitality company and will be responsible for all onsite operations of Harbor Lights Marina, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of the quality service and expansive amenities that boaters and patrons have come to expect.

"Oasis looks forward to bringing its award-winning capabilities and unsurpassed delivery of hospitality-driven customer service for the benefit of boaters, patrons and the broader Narragansett Bay community," said Kenneth Svendsen, Chief Executive Officer of Oasis Marinas. "With our track record for industry-leading innovation, we intend to build on the cherished legacy that the Noel Family has created while enhancing further the dining and social options that have made Harbor Lights Marina a true destination for boaters and visitors from across New England and beyond."

Lars Kristiansen, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Oasis Marinas will be overseeing the Food & Beverage service offerings at Harbor Lights. Lars has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry and experience economy. According to Kenneth Svendsen, "Lars will bring our boater and Warwick community guests together in a way that will surely put Harbor Lights on the map of culinary expertise."

The year-round Harbor Lights Marina complex includes a large ballroom, a variety of private rooms, modular meeting space configurations for corporate events, and tented waterside and outdoor spaces, making it a premier destination for weddings, as well as other large-scale and small-scale social, family and community celebration gatherings.

Harbor Lights Marina currently has approximately one hundred employees who will be retained with the acquisition.

About Monument Marine Group

Monument Marine Group is a Mid-Atlantic-based investment firm that owns and improves marinas across the United States. Our team combines over 60 years of experience in construction, development, and management with a lifelong passion for the water to create amazing experiences for all Monument customers and enhance our marinas' position in the boating community. With a community-oriented, customer-first mindset, Monument strives to preserve and enhance the legacy of the properties within its portfolio and the adjacent communities by delivering outstanding customer service and experiences through infrastructure, technology, and operations investments.

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas, the nation's leading marina hospitality company, operates a portfolio of more than fifty-five amazing properties, comprising more than 8,000 wet & dry slips and hundreds of RV pads across fifteen states. Each year our 600+ team members create incredible experiences for over 13,000+ guests. In 2023 Oasis was honored to be recognized and certified as a Great Place to Work.

